Coronation Street and Emmerdale in chaos as ITV reveals huge schedule shake-up

CORONATION STREET and Emmerdale have both confirmed there will be a temporary change in their transmission schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent years, Coronation Street has aired three double-bill instalments on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. While Emmerdale aired weeknights at 7pm and on Thursday the soap delivered an extra episode for fans every week which aired at 8pm. However, in light of the latest coronavirus advice announced by the government, ITV have decided to reduce the number of episodes of each soap. The schedule changes and the reasons for them were announced in a statement released by ITV.

It read: “The continued transmission of both soaps is a priority to all of us at ITV and to our audiences who enjoy the shows. “Whilst carefully adhering to the latest health advice from the Government and Public Health England, our production teams are continuing to film episodes in Manchester and Leeds. “With this change of transmission pattern, it will ensure we have great new soap episodes coming to air every weekday night until at least the early summer. “With effect from Monday 30 March Coronation Street and Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Emmerdale will air Monday to Friday at 7pm and Coronation Street Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.” The decision was made following the latest advice from Boris Johnson which urged the public to practice social distancing and work from home wherever possible. Emmerdale will now air Monday to Friday at 7pm while Coronation Street Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm. The changes will come into effect from Monday 30th March with no confirmation as to when the soaps will return to their usual schedule.

Viewers were pleased to hear their show will continue in some way and praised ITV for taking the necessary precautions to protect actors and crew. One wrote: “Hi cast & crew @emmerdale. Thanks so much for all your efforts to bring us wonderful content during these uncertain times. “Thrilled that I can still watch my favourite soap but please look after each other and your loved ones and make staying safe a priority xx.” Someone else shared: “Thank you. Keeping me happy during self isolation!”