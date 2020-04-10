Coronation Street boss ‘confirms’ Ollie Battersby’s death in heartbreaking storyline?

CORONATION STREET fans could be saying goodbye to Oliver Battersby this year after a devastating storyline twist.

Coronation Street could change forever in upcoming months as residents Leanne Battersby (played by Jane Danson) and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) try desperately to understand their son, Oliver’s new medical condition. But what is the outcome of the storyline? It seems show boss Iain MacLeod may have teased the young boy’s death…

Back in February, express.co.uk predicted a new health battle for young Oliver following a spoiler picture from his birthday party celebration saw him asleep on the sofa while his family and friends gathered around. Now, producer Iain has spoken out about what’s to come and explained how this storyline could be one of the most hard-hitting, set to affect numerous families. In recent scenes, fans have seen Steve and Tracy Barlow’s (Kate Ford) relationship “re-established” to become the “strongest” it ever has been. “Something will happen that probably has the most far-reaching impact of any story we’ve done since I’ve been on the show, and I include both stints.

“Something horrifically difficult and challenging will happen that draws in 3-4 different clans on the Street and forces them to deal with the hardest thing anyone would ever had to deal with,” Iain told Metro.co.uk. The storyline in question will begin this spring and will play out until the summer apparently. And this certainly fits in with recent spoilers which have suggested Oliver will start experiencing epileptic fits while left in the care of Summer. A previous soap synopsis explained how Leanne asked Steve to look after their son for a day, but tragedy occurs.

The spoiler reveals how Steve palms Oliver off on Summer Spellman (Matilda Freeman) after noticing a fractious atmosphere between daughter Emma Brooker (Alexander Mardell) and her ex-boyfriend Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni). Across the street, Steve sees an upset Emma throwing Seb’s belongings out of the window in a bid to encourage him to move out. After calming Emma down, Steve returns home to Summer who is panicking because Oliver suddenly started having a fit. Unsure what to do, Steve scoops up his son and goes straight to find Leanne and together they head off to the hospital.

But what is the diagnosis? Many fans took to Twitter to discuss the possible storyline. One said: “See know somethings up with oliver. Hes always tired and sick. Now leannes seen panicking too. Deffo the big spring storyline #Corrie” “I said the big storyline involving several families would be something to do with Oliver and something happening to him #Corrie,” anther remarked.