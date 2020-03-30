Coronation Street in major shake-up as characters over 70 ‘written out’ 

CORONATION STREET is the UK’s longest-running soap as ITV viewers continue to follow the goings-on of their favourite residents of Weatherfield. However, as the impact of the coronavirus continues to affect the nation the soap has reportedly put in extra measures for some for their older cast members.

ITV bosses announced earlier today the number of episodes from both Coronation Street and Emmerdale would be cut in order to minimise the effect on scheduling from the coronavirus. Now, it has been reported cast members over 70 could be cut from Coronation Street following new government advice.

The coronavirus has continued to impact on viewers favourite TV show, including soaps, who have outlined measures they will take to minimise the risk of the outbreak. Earlier today, it was confirmed Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale would all be cutting down the number of episodes shown per week. Coronation Street will be halving their output from six to three episodes per week, whereas Emmerdale will drop the second instalment from Thursday nights, with five episodes per week instead of six. BBC rival EastEnders also revealed on social media they would be airing just two episodes per week for the foreseeable future.

However, it’s not the only impact the soaps will feel as characters over 70 are at risk of being cut from their respective shows. The ITV soap has five regular cast members who are over 70, and therefore have been advised to stay at home. This includes the show’s two longest-running characters, Ken Barlow (William Roache) and Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox). Other beloved residents of Weatherfield who are over 70 include Claudia Colby (Rula Lenska), Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) and Norris Cole (Malcolm Hebden), who was recently revealed to be making a return to the cobbles.

A show spokesperson told The Mirror: “With regards to over 70s we will be adhering to all government guidelines and following the appropriate steps.” Fellow ITV soap, Emmerdale, could also see some of its major characters written out for the time being if they decide to follow suit. Several senior characters in the Dales are all at risk of being temporarily written out, such as Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen) and Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell. Rivial soap EastEnders, also has some well-loved cast members who are over 70 such as Mo Harris (Laila Morse) Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker).

However, a spokesperson for the BBC soap today released a statement confirming they would be limiting their output to Mondays and Tuesdays Taking to their social media outlets, they told fans: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice. “The decision was made after the latest government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England. “We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible,” they concluded.