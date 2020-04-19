Coronation Street Johnny and Jenny Connor ‘to split’ as his sick secret is exposed

Coronation Street’s Johnny and Jenny Connor look set to split as his dark past will finally be exposed following the arrival of the mystery Scott, who knows something about the pub landlord

Coronation Street spoilers ‘s Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) is about to have his world turned upside down after the mysterious Scott arrived inn the pub this week.

Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Johnny is hiding a dark secret about his past, and he is terrified that Scott, who he knows, will tell his friends and family everything.

On Friday, Johnny tried his best to convince his wife Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) to go a last minute holiday to France, sparking her suspicion.

He then asked Carla (Alison King) and Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) to run the pub while they’re gone, but will they end up coming back?

As fans are wondering exactly what Johnny is hiding from everyone he loves, it seems it is a pretty dark secret to be going to such extreme lengths to conceal.

Could it end his marriage when Jenny finds out the sick truth?

According to Tombola, in stats shared with Daily Star Online, Coronation Street is the soap with the highest number of divorces, with a whopping 61.

In comparison, Emmerdale is the next highest with 49, while EastEnders comes a close third with 45.

Not only that, but marriages only last an average of five years, and with the pair being married for over three, it does not look good for them.

Could the pair be about to end their marriage for good?

Johnny and Jenny have had their fair share of ups and downs, as they nearly split when he cheated on her with Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard).

Jenny then hit Liz with her car, and Johnny kidnapped his grandchild, and the pair later reconciled as the drama brought them back together.

Meanwhile, in Monday’s episode, Johnny will finally come face to face with Scott, as he panics about the truth being revealed.

However, he is wrong-footed when Scott greets him as an old friend and doesn’t say anything.

What he has got up his sleeve, and will it ruin Johnny’s life?

Corrie continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on ITV.