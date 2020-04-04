Coronation Street Ken Barlow set for death tragedy as family given terrible news

Coronation Street’s Ken Barlow is set for a heartbreaking death storyline as his family are rocked by tragic news next week, as his pet dog Eccles will drop dead

Coronation Street ‘s Ken Barlow (William Roache) is set to be devastated when his beloved pet dog Eccles passes away next week after doctors discover an inoperable tumour.

Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Eccles will suddenly drop dead, devastating Ken, who left him behind when he moved to Still Waters retirement village.

He said goodbye to Eccles last month as he moved into the home, leaving him in the care of his only daughter Tracy, who bought his house.

When Ken moved into Still Waters, he couldn’t keep away from Eccles for long and tried to sneak him into his room behind the backs of the managers.

But fellow resident Charles was having none of it when he got wind of Ken’s antics and tried to issue him with an extortionate fine.

Ken moved Eccles off of the premises and plotted with Norris how they were going to bring Charles down, after discovering he had been scamming everyone.

The news of Eccles’ death will spur Ken to decide to move against Charles after learning from Norris that he was not being nice behind his back.

In scenes next week, Emma takes Eccles and Rover for a walk but when she realises Eccles isn’t acting herself, Dev suggests taking her to the vets.

The vet tells them that poor Eccles has an inoperable tumour and needs putting down.

A panicking Ken rushes to the hospital with Tracy, Steve and Amy, but they’re too late as they’re told that Eccles is dead.

Grieving Ken is then fuming when Norris lets slip that Charles made some rude remarks about Eccles in his presence.

Ken resolves to teach Charles a lesson, and announces to Norris that he’s going to stand against Charles in the election at the retirement village.

The fan favourite, who has had Eccles since 2006, has made it obvious he has been having second thoughts about moving away.

Could he return to the village in the wake of Eccles’ death?

Corrie continues tonight at 7.30pm on ITV.