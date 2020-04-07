Coronation Street Ollie Battersby tragic fate ‘sealed’ as boss confirms heartbreak

Coronation Street’s Ollie Battersby could be making a tragic exit from the soap as show boss Iain MacLeod has dropped a very ominous hint about heartbreak on the cobbles

Coronation Street baby Ollie Battersby is set for a worrying health battle storyline as his parents Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) worry about his medical condition.

Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that toddler Ollie is set to suffer a seizure after showing worrying symptoms, including falling asleep during his own birthday party.

Soap boss Iain MacLeod has revealed what is to come in the storyline, and teased how several families will be ripped apart by tragedy on the streets.

He told Metro.co.uk: “Something will happen that probably has the most far-reaching impact of any story we’ve done since I’ve been on the show, and I include both stints.

“Something horrifically difficult and challenging will happen that draws in 3-4 different clans on the Street and forces them to deal with the hardest thing anyone would ever had to deal with.”

The storyline in question is set to start this spring and will continue until the summer.

In forthcoming scenes, Leanne will ask Steve to take care of their son for the day, and he soon dumps him on teenager Summer Spellman, after noticing tension between his daughter Emma and her ex Seb Franklin.

Steve watches Emma (Alexandra Mardell) throw Seb’s things out on the street to try and make him move out after their split.

He quickly calms his daughter down, but tragedy strikes when he returns home to find a panicking Summer with Ollie, who has suddenly experienced a foot.

Steve tells Leanne what has happened and they rush their young son to the hospital – but what is wrong with the little boy?

Fans have been speculating that this could be the tragic storyline that Iain was hinting at, as they worried for Ollie’s health and future.

One posted: “See know somethings up with oliver. Hes always tired and sick. Now leannes seen panicking too. Deffo the big spring storyline.”

Another added: “I said the big storyline involving several families would be something to do with Oliver and something happening to him.”

One possible theory is that Ollie could have inherited his grandfather Jim McDonald’s genetic disorder Myotonic dystrophy, which sees muscle loss and weakness condition which leads to the person diagnosed struggling with mobility.

Is Ollie about to die?

Corrie continues tonight at 7.30pm on ITV.