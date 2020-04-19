Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor ‘pregnant’ as she makes life-changing discovery

CORONATION STREET favourite Carla Connor could be set to fall pregnant in upcoming scenes as it’s been confirmed the beloved character is going to take centre stage in a brand new storyline. However, how would she cope with motherhood?

Carla (played by Alison King) has been rebuilding her life on Coronation Street since the tragedy which unravelled following the Underworld Factory roof collapse last year. The former owner of the business empire has found herself back in the arms of love rat Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) and the pair even considered buying No.1 from the latter’s father Ken Barlow (William Roache) when he left the cobbles last month. However, could their future together be sealed on the ITV soap when the head-strong character makes the life-changing discovery she and her partner are expecting a baby?

The troubled character has never seemed like the maternal type, rather more busy spending time focussing on her career and her many romantic endeavours. Following her mental-health episode last year, however, viewers saw a softer side to the businesswoman as she began to recover and took a step back from working life. With Peter’s brother Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) going through his own turmoil in latter months, the beloved Weatherfield resident stepped in to take care of his son, Bertie. It was during these scenes, fans got a glimpse of what motherhood could look like for the soap stalwart, so could a pregnancy be the next thing on the agenda?

In the coming weeks, Carla and Peter will be thrust into the spotlight once more when the former’s father, Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) makes a sharp exit from the cobbles. Taking wife Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) with him, the Rovers Return landlord will leave his establishment in the hands of his daughter and her partner. This was confirmed by soap expert Sharon Marshall, 48, on today’s edition of This Morning when she spoke about what was coming up on the Weatherfield-based drama. As well as revealing this, she also added the feisty businesswoman would be featuring in a new storyline alongside.

The soap expert didn’t give any further detail, but the prospect of motherhood is something which has never been explored with Carla. With hints of her more caring nature coming out whilst caring for Bertie, could bosses have been teasing this new plot twist all along? Peter will surely be shocked if he discovers his partner is expecting, given the last time he was at the helm of the Rovers, he thought he was going to be a father. Following a brief exit from the show, the alcoholic returned to the cobbles alongside Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) and they brought the premises.

Wanting to set down roots and desperate for another child, Peter and Toyah tried to conceive naturally, but ultimately their efforts proved fruitless. They decided to use a surrogate instead and although she fell pregnant with their child, a tragic turn of events saw her miscarry. This led the mother-to-be to take drastic action as she told Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) she would take on her daughter Susie as her own. The plan seemed fine to begin with as the former Weatherfield resident didn’t want to be a mother, but seeing her baby and living under the same roof as her led the new parent to bond with the tot.

Peter was furious Toyah had tried to pass off Eva’s baby as their own when he finally discovered the truth, so could knowing Carla is pregnant give him the chance of fatherhood once more? The love rat already has a son in Simon Barlow (Alex Baine), but a baby with his current partner would solidify their on/off relationship. Seeing the beloved resident with Bertie in scenes last year lead fans calling for her to have a child of her own. One wrote on Twitter: “I’ll beg you for baby Barlow the second,” after seeing Peter tell his partner she would make a great mother. Viewers will have to keep watching to see if the couple do discover they’re expecting a baby but given their ages, will the expectant mother consider her options if she does fall pregnant?

