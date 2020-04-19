Coronation Street spoilers: Johnny Connor’s exit revealed in Eva Price twist?

CORONATION STREET’S Johnny Connor is about to bump into a family face and the reunion isn’t a happy one. However, will the landlord be forced to flee to France to avoid his old acquaintance?

Johnny Connor (played by Richard Hawley) hasn’t seen the mother of his granddaughter since she left Weatherfield but that could be about to change. Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) and baby Susie left Coronation Street but Johnny’s suspicious behaviour could be a huge sign that he’s about to flee the cobbles and reunite with Eva in France. BACK BRITAIN’S BRAVE NHS HEROES – CLICK HERE NOW

In upcoming scenes, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) is pleased to report a new guest has checked in to the B&B for the foreseeable future. However, around the same time, Johnny begins to act suspicious and starts taking secret calls and lying about what he’s up to. In a preview clip for Friday’s instalment of the ITV soap, Johnny’s behaviour alerts Jenny but he brushes her off and pretends he’s not feeling too well. After welcoming the new guest, Jenny calls out for Johnny but can’t find him.

Johnny turns up and says: “I just went out for a bit of quiet, gave Eva a ring.” Considering Eva lives abroad, Jenny questions his seemingly innocent call and asks: “On your mobile? Costs a fortune to France.” “I thought we should go there,” Johnny suggests and Jenny agrees: “Aw, that would be nice.” But when he suggests they should go almost immediately, she reminds him they have two businesses to run.

“What about the pub and the B&B?” she asks before Johnny questions: “Well did he say how long he was staying, this new fella?” “A few weeks,” Jenny answers. “He’s a right charmer, might have to tell him it costs extra if he wants to take somebody up to his room. “Do you want to take him upstairs to see it, when he’s finished his drink?” “Actually I’m not feeling too great,” Johnny replies. “Just a bit lightheaded, I’ll be fine, I’ll come and help out later.”

“Yeah course, don’t worry, I’ve got Sean, he’s taken a real shine to him as well,” the landlady jokes. “You know I think our new guest is going to put us two in the shade,” she adds before leaving the room. What’s behind Johnny’s suspicious behaviour and could he be plotting to leave the cobbles without Jenny? Upcoming spoiler pictures show Johnny is desperate to leave and avoid new B&B customer, Scott.