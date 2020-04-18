Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall says he has ‘no regrets’ after Lucy-Jo Hudson dig

Former Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson said her ex-husband Alan Halsall likely “regretted” making a comment about her current partner Lewis Devine over Instagram

Coronation Street ‘s Alan Halsall has said he has “no regrets,” making his point with a cryptic Instagram upload yesterday evening.

Alan, who plays Tyrone Dobbs on Coronation Street, shared a picture of a sunset, with the words “no regrets” written in the corner.

The post comes days after ex Lucy-Jo Hudson, 36, said the Corrie star, 37, probably “regretted” speaking out against her partner.

Lucy-Jo, who gave birth to a baby boy with boyfriend Lewis Devine last month, said Alan likely “regretted” sharing an Instagram story seemingly directed at the couple.

In an interview with OK! magazine, she said: “I had literally just given birth to Carter when he posted that so I didn’t see it and my head was elsewhere. He quickly deleted it so he must have regretted it.

“I didn’t bother bringing it up with him. Lew and I were both too focused on Carter so it just didn’t get our attention.”

The initial post came after Lewis praised Alan and Lucy-Jo’s daughter Sienna, saying: “Our Sienna is delighted and is already making the best big sister, just like I knew she would!”

Alan’s post, which appeared to make reference to the comment, read: “You’re welcome to keep the lying cheating one & call her your own! But not my daughter.”

Having first crossed paths on the set of Coronation Street – where Lucy-Jo played Katy Harris – the former lovebirds tied the knot back in 2009.

Their only child together, six-year-old Sienna-Rae Halsall, was born back in 2013.

After a brief separation in March 2016, Alan and Lucy-Jo rekindled their romance, only to split for good two years ago.

The former flames have been co-parenting daughter Sienna since the break-up, with Lucy-Jo telling the publication: “The thing is, everybody who has a blended family knows it’s not easy. You can’t pretend that it is.

“And me and Alan sometimes have different views on raising Sienna so trying to co-parent can be challenging. It’s probably like that for a lot of blended families.”