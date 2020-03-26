Coronation Street’s Baldwin family now – Strip shows, crime novels and horror accidents

Coronation Street’s Baldwin family has a history on the Corrie cobbles dating back 44 years – but where are characters like Danny Baldwin and Alma Halliwell today?

Coronation Street ‘s Baldwin family were one of the biggest names on the street, once upon a time.

Sadly, the legendary Corrie clan has almost disappeared from the cobbles, with just Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) remaining.

The Baldwins first arrived on the street in October 1976, though most members had already packed their bags and left by the mid-noughties.

Some of the juiciest storylines over the past few decades are thanks to the Baldwin family, from X-rated affairs to incestuous relationships.

Actors Johnny Briggs, Bradley Walsh and Amanda Barrie made history on the ITV soap – but what happened after they left the screen?

Luckily, we’ve done our research, to track where Coronation Street’s Baldwin family are today.

Danny Baldwin arrived on the show in 2004, declaring himself as Mike Baldwin’s nephew.

Fans later found out that Danny, played by Bradley Walsh, was actually Mike’s son – and he inherited his father’s serial-cheating ways.

Danny moved to London in 2006, when his long-running feud with half-brother Adam Barlow was finally put to bed.

Since then, Bradley has enjoyed a thriving career on TV, after landing a gig hosting ITV quiz show The Chase.

The 59-year-old actor has been putting contestants at ease for 11 years now, even putting his name to spin-off series like Cash Trapped and the US version of The Chase.

Brad has also proven himself to be a bit of a crooner, releasing his debut album Chasing Dreams in 2016 with chart-topping success.

Doctor Who fans were chuffed to see him join the cast of the BBC sci-fi series back in 2017, playing the doc’s companion Graham O’Brien.

Along with his son Barney, 22, Bradley also stars in his own reality TV show: Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.

Linda Baldwin’s time in Weatherfield was not without drama – she started a steamy affair with Mike, before eventually marrying him.

Their marriage was plagued by disaster however, thanks to Linda’s cruel streak and her repeated infidelity.

Played by Jacqueline Pirie, Linda left the show in 2001, heading to Dublin to shack up with her wealthy new fiancé.

That same year, Jacqueline married hubby Simon Chadwick, later giving birth to their two children – a son, Jamie, and a daughter named Alexandra.

In the late noughties, the 44-year-old decided to try her hand at teaching and opened the Jacqueline Chadwick Academy of Performing Arts.

She has also launched a career in crime writing, releasing her debut novel In The Still in 2017.

Jacqueline told Daily Record: “Turning to writing was a no-brainer. I’ve always, for as long as I can remember, squirrelled myself away writing between acting jobs and even during breaks between scenes.”

Today, Jacqueline lives in Canada with her husband and continues to teach acting skills to budding Canadian stars.

Coronation Street would have been seriously lacking in dramatics for three whole decades, had it not been for Mike Baldwin’s philandering ways.

The smooth-talking factory owner had a legendary streak of affairs on the show before his character was killed off in 2006.

Johnny played Mike for 2,348 episodes, debuting on the show as a market stallholder back in 1976.

Since leaving the show, the 84-year-old made a few returns to the screen and stage, starring alongside Corrie’s Tina O’Brien in a 2007 panto production of Cinderella.

The dad-of-six lives with his family in Portishead and also owns some property stateside in sunny Florida.

In September 2018, Johnny’s daughter Karen Briggs was jailed for 12 weeks for stealing designer sunglasses.

An MBE, the legendary Corrie star appears to have taken a step back from his acting career in recent years, preferring to spend his time with family and golfing.

Played by Danny Young, Warren Baldwin stirred trouble on Coronation Street up until his 2005 exit.

Danny dated his onscreen girlfriend, Nikki Sanderson – of Hollyoaks fame – for four years after the show.

The 33-year-old starred in the 2010 edition of Dancing On Ice but was kicked out when his hat fell off in the middle of a performance, cutting into his marks.

He had a relationship with pro skater Brianne Delcourt after appearing on the show, though things fizzled out in the months after filming wrapped.

Danny also had a brief romance with Chloe Madeley between 2013 and 2014, with the two sharing a passion for fitness.

More recently, he set up an acting school for teens in Essex and makes occasional appearances on This Morning to talk fitness.

Alma Halliwell’s Coronation Street exit has gone down in history as one of the show’s most heartbreaking scenes, when her battle with cancer came to an end.

Actress Amanda Barrie made her first appearance on the show in the early 80s, later bidding farewell to the cobbles in 2001.

Since leaving the show, the 84-year-old has returned to the screen time and time again, for stints on Celebrity Big Brother and Hells Kitchen.

She also played a sassy, troubled actress in a cameo role on BBC One soap opera Holby City.

In her autobiography, Amanda identified as bisexual and had a long-term romance with Crossroads star Heather Chasen for many years.

In 2014, she tied the knot with her partner Hilary Bonner, and the two split their time between in their homes in Somerset and London today.

Last year, Amanda suffered a terrifying electric shock when the fuse tripped in her London apartment, leaving her fearing her “time had come”.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, she said: “I was in my flat in London and the electrics tripped. I went to put it on, I was touching a lamp behind it. I was pinned by both arms to the wall by the electricity going through me.”

Taxi driver Jamie Baldwin tipped his hat to the soap back in 2011, after seven years in Weatherfield.

Actor Rupert Hill went on to marry his on-screen Corrie girlfriend, Jenny Platt, who played Violet Wilson.

The two are proud parents to a daughter and live together in Manchester.

The 41-year-old continued to act in the years that followed, bagging small roles on Brit dramas like The Bill and Hollyoaks.

He also owns several pubs in the North of England and took over the restaurant at the Royal Exchange Theatre in 2017.

Last year, Rupert starred and directed a production of The Full Monty – which saw six hunky blokes get their kit off onstage.

Inspired by the acclaimed Peter Cattaneo film, the theatre production toured the UK with Rupert at the helm.

Speaking to Frankly My Dear, Rupert revealed: “The guys stripping at the end feels like a defiant gesture and the crowds go wild!”

Married to Danny Baldwin, Frankie put up with a lot throughout their relationship – and was eventually driven to sleeping with her stepson.

Actress Debra Stephenson left the show in 2006, ending her controversial relationship with Jamie and moving to Essex for a fresh start.

Since her exit, the 47-year-old has acted in TV shows like Waterloo Road, My Mad Fat Diary and Holby City.

She also tried her hand at several celebrity reality shows, including Battlechefs and Let’s Dance for Sport Relief.

However, Debra’s biggest success since Corrie is her career as an impressionist, appearing on shows like The Impressions Show with Culshaw and Stephenson and The Imitation Game.

The actress has mimicked stars like Lorraine Kelly and Margaret Thatcher in the past but admitted certain celebs are too difficult.

She told the Daily Express: “Well, I find Susanna Reid hard. Her’s is not that dissimilar to my own voice.”

Debra is married to builder James Duffield, and the two are proud parents to Max, 17, and Zoe, 13.