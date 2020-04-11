Coronation Street’s Johnny Connor secret past exposed as he makes sudden exit

Coronation Street’s Johnny Connor’s secret past is finally going to be revealed as a mysterious person from his past threatens to expose everything, as he quickly flees the cobbles

Coronation Street’s Johnny Connor (Ryan Hawley) will plan to make a speedy escape from the cobbles after he meets a mysterious visiter in scenes next week.

Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Johnny will be horrified when a man named Scott arrives to rent out the spare room at the Rovers Return next week.

Johnny’s wife Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) will be thrilled at the thought of some extra cash and says yes, but he is stunned when he realises who it is.

It is clear that they have a secret history which will soon be revealed, and Johnny panics about keeping it hidden from his wife.

Whilst the details of the storyline are yet to be revealed, it looks like it will be one of the soap’s biggest forthcoming storylines.

He is so desperate to hide the truth, he persuades his wife into taking an impromptu holiday to France.

He then arranges for Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) and Carla Connor (Alison King) to run the pub while they’re away.

Scott clearly knows some dark secrets about Johnny’s past, but what has Johnny done?

With Liz McDonald’s (Beverly Callard) exit swiftly approaching, perhaps Scott will be something to do with her departure.

Spoiler pictures have shown the pair looking cosy after he catches her eye, and it is sure to be a recipe for disaster.

Liz is known for her bad track record with men, but could Scott be the final one before she leaves the cobbles for good?

Scott is being played by actor Tom Roberts, who has played a whopping five different roles on the soap.

He first time he appeared on the Cobbles was back in 2003 when he played Dr. William Gerald.

He next popped up as Adam Barlow’s solicitor in 2006.

Next he was a health inspector in 2009 and finally a locum doctor in 2010, and has now returned to the soap ten years later.

Corrie continues tonight at 7.30pm on ITV.