Coronavirus and ibuprofen: Can you take ibuprofen with coronavirus symptoms?

CORONAVIRUS cases are continuing to grow, and some recent advice has been to not take ibuprofen if you have symptoms of the virus – but is this true? Can you take ibuprofen with coronavirus symptoms?

Coronavirus cases are on the rise, and now Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed further measures to prevent the spread of the virus. With the UK now in the delay phase of the Government’s four-step plan, only those in hospitals are being tested for the virus.

Cases in the UK have reached 1,543, with 55 deaths, and confusion around self-isolating, symptoms and treatment is growing. The Government asked for anyone with coronavirus symptoms – in particular a persistent cough and fever – to self-isolate for seven days. Anyone who lives with someone with symptoms should also self-isolate but for 14 days, to allow for the incubation phase of the virus. Self-isolation means remaining in your home, limiting contact with other people and not visiting public places. As yet there is no cure for coronavirus, but symptoms are being treated to make sufferers more comfortable as they fight the virus.

Can you take ibuprofen with coronavirus symptoms? On Tuesday, Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance suggested people should not take ibuprofen. Sir Patrick told MPs: “The ibuprofen example – it may or may not be right, I don’t know, but the sensible thing to do would be to say don’t take it at the moment, take something else – paracetamol or something.” The NHS states: “There is currently no strong evidence that ibuprofen can make coronavirus (COVID-19) worse. “But until we have more information, take paracetamol to treat the symptoms of coronavirus, unless your doctor has told you paracetamol is not suitable for you. “If you are already taking ibuprofen or another anon-steroidal anti-inflammatory on the advice of a doctor, do not stop taking it without checking first.” This came after French health minister Olivier Veran suggested anti-inflammatory drugs could worsen the infection.

Mr Véran, a qualified doctor and neurologist, and France’s health minister tweeted on Saturday: “The taking of anti-inflammatories could be a factor in aggravating the infection. “In case of fever, take paracetamol. If you are already taking anti-inflammatory drugs, ask your doctor’s advice.” Jean-Louis Montastruc, the head of pharmacology at Toulouse hospital, told RTL radio: “Anti-inflammatory drugs increase the risk of complications when there is a fever or infection.” However, there has been no such warning in the UK, with the NHS having advised the use of ibuprofen. The NHS coronavirus advice page previously stated: “Drink plenty of water and take everyday painkillers, such as paracetamol and ibuprofen, to help with your symptoms”. However, the ibuprofen section in their advice has now been removed, and as of Tuesday morning it reads: “Drink plenty of water and take everyday painkillers, such as paracetamol to help with your symptoms.”

Dr Amir Khan, a doctor on Channel 5’s documentary series GPs Behind Closed Doors, wrote in Al Jazeera anti-inflammatories – although used by millions to treat pain and various other ailments – “can have a depressive effect on parts of our immune systems”. He added: “When it comes to taking them to help ease the symptoms of the common cold, we do not really have to worry about this slight but important reduction in the strength of our immune systems: we are very unlikely to develop complications from the common cold, let alone die from it. “But we need our immune system in top working order in order to battle the coronavirus and win.” If you would like further advice on coronavirus and how to treat symptoms, use the NHS 111 service online via the link here.

What are symptoms of coronavirus? The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath Using the NHS 111 link above you can get advice on what to do next if you suspect you have coronavirus.

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include but are not limited to: Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

Stay at home for 7 days if you have either: a high temperature – you feel hot to touch on your chest or back

a new, continuous cough – this means you’ve started coughing repeatedly Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. You do not need to contact 111 to tell them you’re staying at home. Testing for coronavirus is not needed if you’re staying at home.

