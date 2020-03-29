Coronavirus and pregnancy: Should pregnant women self-isolate?

CORONAVIRUS has infected 3,269 people across the UK and now several groups in the UK have been issued serious warnings by the Prime Minister. So should pregnant women self-isolate?

Coronavirus cases are rapidly multiplying around the world. In the UK, authorities including Boris Johnson have said it appears the UK is now nearing the peak of the curve where cases could double every five to six days without “drastic action”. But what is the official advice for pregnant women?

Mr Johnson has urged everyone to avoid all but non-essential social contact with others as the number of deaths in the UK hit 144. Speaking after a Cobra meeting on Monday in the first of a series of daily meetings expected in the coming days and possibly weeks, the PM said it looks as though we are approaching the “fast growth” phase of the curve. He added that the advice to avoid non-essential contact is particularly important for people who are over-70, for people who are pregnant and for people with underlying health conditions.

The government’s Chief Medical Adviser Professor Chris Whitty also spoke at the press conference on Monday. He discussed the social distancing measures and outlined that women are included in the at-risk group advised to adhere to these restrictions. Professor Whitty said the change of advice is because the government wants to minimise risk and does not know much at this stage about the impact of coronavirus on pregnant women. Previously the government countered claims that pregnant women faced increased risks.

Pregnant women have been told to stay at home for 12 weeks. Mr Johnson said: “By this coming weekend it will be necessary to go further and to ensure that those with the most serious health conditions are largely shielded from social contact for around 12-weeks.” Entire households are also being asked to self-isolate for 14 days if one member has symptoms. The key symptoms are if anyone has a high temperature or a new and continuous cough. The PM also said affected people should only go out to exercise at a safe distance from others and not even leave the house for food. He also said all non-essential social contact and travel should be avoided, with people working from home where possible and avoiding pubs, clubs and other social gatherings. Mr Johnson additionally told Londoners to pay particular attention to government advice, as the spread of the virus in the capital was “a few weeks ahead” of other parts of the country.

Professor Whitty said: “The group of people who we would want to take this advice particularly seriously are older people above 70, people who in adult life would normally be advised to have the flu vaccination. “So these are people with chronic diseases such as chronic heart disease or chronic kidney disease, and also – as a precautionary measure because we are early in our understanding and we want to be sure – women who are pregnant.” He added despite the new advice for pregnant women there is no evidence to show from other coronaviruses that COVID-19 is dangerous to pregnant women, unlike the Zika virus.

On Sunday, reports surfaced that a newborn had tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, just minutes after being born to a mother who was also infected with the virus. The pregnant woman had been admitted to hospital days before with symptoms of pneumonia and tested positive for novel coronavirus. The baby was born at North Middlesex hospital in Enfield and is being treated at hospital for the disease. Though pregnant women tend to be at a higher risk of catching some respiratory infections and developing more severe symptoms from those infections, that did not appear to be the case according to a report from the World Health Organization published in February.