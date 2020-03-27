Coronavirus bill likely to be changed – expert predicts outcomes for the self-employed

CORONAVIRUS has impacted workers across the world as countries introduce stricter lock-down rules. While employees, mortgage holders and benefit claimants have been protected the self-employed have been largely ignored

The self-employed are struggling at the moment as the government has yet to announce any support packages for them. This has resulted in confusion and frustration for many people in the UK who feel they have no choice but to work.

The government has detailed that some plans are in motion and Martin Lewis has recently revealed that an announcement will come this week. One of the key things that the government is expected to do is to match the support seen for employees. This could mean that up to 80 percent of income for self-employed people could be covered by the state. In recent days, one bill in particular has been highlighted as a target for change.

Catherine Kerr, the Head of Employment Law for Primas, provided insight on this: “Recent announcements and developments on gig workers could be set to dramatically change the landscape for workers and self-employed individuals in light of the COVID-19 crisis. “The House of Commons Public Bill Committee has proposed an amendment to the Coronavirus Bill called “Statutory Self-Employment Pay. “If the amendment is approved, and it very likely will be, it will provide freelancers and self-employed people guaranteed earnings of the lower of (a) 80 percent of their monthly net earnings averaged over the last three years; or (b) £2,917 per month. “This will make the world of difference for not only the self-employed but also their families.”

Changes to the economic landscape have been announced via daily conferences. Rishi Sunak has thus far introduced the biggest support packages in British peacetime history. Over £330billion has been made available for businesses across the UK. On top of this, the amounts that Universal Credit claimants can receive were also increased.

As he confirmed last week: “We are starting a great national effort to protect jobs. But the truth is we are already seeing job losses. And there may be more to come. “I cannot promise you that no one will face hardship in the weeks ahead. “So we will also act to protect you if the worst happens “To strengthen the safety net, I’m increasing today the Universal Credit standard allowance, for the next 12 months, by £1,000 a year.