Coronavirus: Boris Johnson had a ‘comfortable night’ in hospital and ‘is in good spirits’, says Number 10

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson is still in hospital under observation but had a “comfortable” night after being admitted last night with persistent coronavirus symptoms, Downing Street has said.

Johnson’s official spokesman said he continued to lead the government and had been working on official papers from his bed.

The Prime Minister was said to be in “good spirits” after being taken to St Thomas’ Hospital in London as a “precaution”.

He remains under observation and the spokesman declined to give details of any treatment he had received or when he might be discharged.

“The Prime Minister was admitted to hospital for tests last night as a precaution. The issue is that his symptoms remain persistent,” the spokesman said.

He added: “The Prime Minister had a comfortable night at St Thomas’ Hospital in London and is in good spirits. He remains in hospital under observation.”

In Johnson’s absence, the daily government coronavirus meeting was chaired by Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State.

However, the Johnson’s spokesman said that he had received his ministerial red box containing his official papers and was continuing to work from hospital.

He continues to receive a box. The Prime Minister remains in charge of the government.

Downing Street insisted Johnson would follow doctors’ advice when pressed on whether it was safe for the Prime Minister to continue working while in hospital.

“The PM, as I said, will of course be guided by the advice of doctors,” his official spokesman said.

“The PM, as I said, will of course be guided by the advice of doctors,” his official spokesman said. “The position is that the PM remains in charge of the government.”

The spokesman also hit out at “disinformation” after Russian state media reportedly claimed Johnson was on a ventilator.

Informed

Speaking earlier today Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick had told BBC Breakfast that Johnson would be “kept informed as to what’s happening”

“I hope, I think we all do, that he has a speedy recovery and that he gets back to Number 10 and takes charge in the way he would want to as soon as possible,” Jenrick said.

Before last night’s hospitalisation, Johnson had been been isolating in Downing Street for the previous 10 days after confirming that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

His persistent symptoms are understood to include a high temperature, and it was considered sensible for doctors to see him in person.

Johnson’s partner Carrie Symonds said on Saturday that she too had symptoms of the virus but is feeling better.

“I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend,” Symonds tweeted, before adding some advice about the virus for other pregnant women.

Politicians from all sides have been tweeting support for Johnson and wishing him a swift recovery.

Junior health minister Nadine Dorries MP, who herself had coronavirus, said that Johnson “risked his health” by working through his symptoms.

Many with #COVID19 are felled by fatigue/temperature and use isolation to sleep+recover.

Boris has risked his health & worked every day on our behalf to lead the battle against this vile virus

Several Labour MPs also tweeted support to Johnson, new leader Keir Starmer among them.

“Wishing the Prime Minister well and a speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

David Lammy wrote “Get well soon @BorisJohnson. The whole country wants you to return to full health as soon as possible,” while colleagues Jess Phillips and Yvette Cooper also reacted online.

“Sending regards to the Prime Minister and his family and friends especially to Carrie, it must be such a worry,” tweeted Phillips.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also tweeted: “My best wishes to Boris Johnson and I wish him a speedy recovery”.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon wished Johnson “all the best and a speedy recovery” while the party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said he was “sorry” to read the news.

– With reporting by Press Association