Coronavirus breakthrough: UK lockdown ‘making a difference’ in COVID 19 battle

PEOPLE following advice to stay at home is showing early evidence that it is helping combat the coronavirus pandemic, the UK’s chief scientific adviser has revealed.

Patrick Vallance told a news conference that the lockdown measures are “making a difference” in the fight against the coronavirus. The number of transmissions within in the community is considered to be decreasing.

Hospital admissions evidence shows cases are not increasing as rapidly as expected. There are now 9,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in hospitals in England. The numbers went up from 6,000 recorded on Friday. This corresponds to about one in ten of all hospital beds in the country. The latest coronavirus death toll reported in the UK has reached 1,408.

The latest deaths include 159 people in England, six in Scotland, 14 in Wales and one in Northern Ireland. Sir Patrick announced a further 1,000 patients are being seen by the NHS a day. He described the increment as “stable”. About the new data Sir Patrick said: ”That shows that it’s going up not in an increasing amount but in a constant amount, which may suggest that we’re already beginning to see some effect.”

After the death toll decreased for the second day, he also warned against paying “too much attention” to daily variations in numbers. He said: “we need to look over time and see what’s happening”. Of the 1,000-a-day increase in hospital patients, he told reporters at the daily news conference: “I do expect that number to continue. I expect people coming every day to be about that, it may go up a little bit.

“And in two or three weeks you would expect that to stabilise and to start to go down a bit.” Sir Patrick said the data indicated the UK was “not on a fast acceleration.” He advised that “we expect this to get worse” over the next couple of weeks due to the “lag” in social distancing measures taking place. He said it was “premature” to put a time limit on lockdown restrictions. He said instead the target had to be ensuring hospital admissions were not increasing above a level that the NHS could endure.