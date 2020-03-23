Coronavirus: British Airways, easyJet & Ryanair cancel Italy flights – country on lockdown

CORONAVIRUS in Italy has led to the county being locked down; up to 16 million people have been placed under quarantine. easyJet, British Airways and Ryanair are major airlines cancelling flights. How have your holidays been affected?

Coronavirus in Italy has claimed the lives of 366 people as the number of cases jumps to 7,375. To contain the spread of the deadly virus, fourteen provinces and up to 16 million people to Lombardy now need special permission to travel. The new quarantine rules are in place until 3 April.

easyJet, British Airways and Ryanair are among airlines cancelling flights to Italy. This is what you need to know. easyJet easyJet is cancelling “a number of flights” to northern Italy, namely Milan Malpensa, Milan Linate, Venice and Verona airports. An airline spokeswoman told Express.co.uk: “Following a decree issued by the Italian authorities implementing further restrictions for anyone living in Lombardy and 14 other central and northern provinces in Italy, easyJet in common with a number of other airlines is reviewing its flying programme to Milan Malpensa, Milan Linate, Venice and Verona airports for the period from now until 3 April 2020. “In the short-term we will be cancelling a number of flights to and from these destinations on Monday 9 March.

“We will be advising all affected passengers of the cancellations by email and SMS. “Customers on flights scheduled to operate to and from these airports will be given the option of a full refund or to change their flight. “We expect to continue to reduce the number of flights in and out of Milan Malpensa, Milan Linate, Venice and Verona airports in the period up to 3 April and will provide a further update on our schedule in due course. “Whilst these circumstances are outside of our control, we apologise to all affected customers for any inconvenience caused.”

British Airways BA has cancelled 36 flights today to and from northern Italy. “Following the change to the UK Government travel advice for Northern Italy, we are reviewing our schedule, and have contacted all customers who are due to travel today,” a British Airways spokeswoman said. “We are also offering customers booked to fly before April 2, the option to change their booking up to another date up to the end of May, or to fly via Zurich or Geneva instead.”

Ryanair Ryanair has axed a quarter of its flights to Italy. The airline’s website states: “Ryanair has been forced to cancel up to 25 percent of all Italian short-haul flights for a three week period from the 17th March to 8th April, in response to the COVID-19 virus.” Ryanair added: “If your flight has been cancelled you have been notified by email and SMS and given the option to request a refund, rebook or re-route your journey and avail of reasonable care, as applicable. Otherwise, your flight is operating as normal.” A Ryanair spokeswoman told Express.co.uk: “We are following guidelines issued by the Italian government and the WHO (World Health Organization).”

Alitalia Italy’s national carrier Alitalia announced it would suspend all operations from Milan Malpensa Airport from today. Milan Linate Airport will only serve domestic routes. International flights will continue to and from Rome. Alitalia explained on its website: “Travellers with tickets for any destination in Italy, who have purchased Alitalia tickets on international markets within March 5, 2020, with travel dates between February 23 and April 3, 2020, are entitled to change the travel date without penalty with a new date of departure no later than June 30, 2020; and change the destination of their travel (rerouting) without penalty, keeping the same date of the original trip.” What is the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice for Italy? “The FCO now advise against all but essential travel to the following areas in northern Italy, due to an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) and various control and isolation measures imposed by the Italian authorities on 8 March,” said the government. “[These include] Lombardy region (which includes the cities of Milan, Bergamo, Como) and the provinces of Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia and Rimini (all in Emilia Romagna); Pesaro e Urbino (in Marche); Alessandria, Asti, Novara, Verbano-Cusio-Ossola and Vercelli (all in Piemonte); Padova. Treviso and Venice (in Veneto). “British nationals remain able to depart Italy without restriction. Residents of other parts of Italy are permitted to leave the isolation areas to return home.”

