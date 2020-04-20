Coronavirus could be affecting periods – doctor explains impact on monthly cycle

Coronavirus isn’t just causing you headaches and disrupted sleep. For women, Covid-19 affects a lot more and could even play a part in their monthly cycles

Now that the UK has extended its coronavirus lockdown for a further three weeks, it’s bound to be stressing everyone out.

Stress, of course, affects your body a lot without you even realising it half of the time.

For many it’s disrupted sleep and affected our mental health massively, but another could be based on a woman’s monthly cycle.

A number of women have reported that their periods have been irregular, experiencing everything from cramps to light spotting.

So if you’ve noticed any of these changes in your time of the month, don’t worry as you’re not alone.

A doctor has explained how stress might cause your period to be slightly out of the ordinary over the next few months.

Dr Sarah Toler, Doctor of Nursing Practice and a science writer at female health app Clue, told Cosmopolitan : “Stress activates a hormonal pathway in the body called hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis.

“Together, these three components (that’s the HPA axis, cortisol and CRH) help to control stress response in the body.

“Excess release of cortisol can suppress normal levels of reproductive hormones, potentially leading to abnormal ovulation, which can disrupt your cycle.”

Dr Sarah continued to say this disruption could cause your time of the month to start later than you may expect or you might not have a period at all.

Stress could also impact the length of your cycle, with some people having longer or shorter periods than they usually would.

And women are finding themselves in a lot more pain during the uncertain time.

But if you haven’t experienced these changes yet, there is still a chance that you might in the future.

Dr Sarah warns that changes might not show immediately and could take a little while to present.

She continued: “Stress from the preceding month may also affect the frequency of dysmenorrhea, as someone might not experience painful menstruation as a result of stress until their period the following month.”