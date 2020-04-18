Coronavirus could mean we get robots delivering parcels to our homes sooner

Tech companies are stepping up their efforts to develop robots to deliver packages in response to the global lockdown caused by the coronavirus crisis.

With people being forced to stay home, while many shops have closed their doors, reliance on deliveries for essentials such as groceries has soared in recent months.

This, however, poses its own problem as the human-to-human contact between delivery workers and customers heightens the risk of spreading the deadly virus.

E-commerce giants in China are acting rapidly to use delivery robots to carry out orders instead, the South China Morning Post reports.

Chinese delivery app Meituan Dianping launched a nationwide contactless delivery initiatve last month, and this week announces it was starting to use autonomous vehicles to deliver grocery orders in the Shunyi district of Beijing.

It is looking to expand its robot delivery service across the rest of the city as soon as possible.

In a statement, the company said: “This project is to minimise the risk of potential infections caused by human contact and meet the needs of customers in this special time.”

The autonomous vehicle is capable of holding up to 100kg of goods and can fulfil three to five orders on each trip.

Concerns about delivery workers transmitting coronavirus in China have grown – it recently emerged that a sick courier in Shenzhen had worked for two weeks before he was diagnosed positive.

Robots have also been used for medical deliveries. Beijing-based JD.com has been using autonomous vehicles to deliver medical products and groceries in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, during lockdown.

Yang Xu, a senior analyst with research firm Analysys, told the Post that driverless delivery services could surge in popularity as they reduce labour costs and increase efficiency.

Amazon had already been developing drone technology before the coronavirus pandemic.

It plans to trial drone deliveries this year in the UK with a view to delivering parcels that way from 2021.