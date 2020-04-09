Coronavirus crisis could leave more than one in five Britons unemployed

MORE than six million people could find themselves unemployed in Britain thanks to the coronavirus epidemic, more than the figure in the 1930s Depression.

The warning came from David Blanchflower who was an official at the Bank of England during the 2008 credit crunch. Mr Blanchflower warned unemployment is now rising at the fastest rate in living memory. After the Wall Street Crash in 1929, unemployment was 15.4 percent in the UK, but Mr Blanchflower warns coronavirus could push the figure to six million, which is 21 percent.

Mr Blanchflower wrote in The Guardian: “There has never been such a concentrated business collapse. “The government has tried to respond but it has no idea of the scale of the problem it is going to have to deal with. “We make some back-of-the-envelope calculations and they are scary.” Businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic across the world.

In Britain, people have been warned to only go out for essential business and to work from home if they can. Due to the collapse in economic activity, firms have been forced to furlough workers. The Government has pledged to cover 80 percent of wages of workers who have been furloughed. According to Government figures the US economy lost 701,000 jobs in March.

In Britain, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove said the nation could suffer a 10 percent hit to GDP. Mr Gove added it was still right to shut down the economy because you cannot “put a price on lives”. Nomura, an investment firm, expects unemployment to be at eight percent in the next quarter. This is up from 3.9 percent in January, less than half the projected figure.

In the United Kingdom, a total of 4,313 have died with coronavirus according to the most recent figures. A total of 41,903 people have tested positive according to the Department of Health and Social Care. The department also took to Twitter to promote a mental health wellbeing campaign amidst the crisis.

The tips are to keep connected with people through calls and social media, talk about your worries, help others when you can while keeping in line with official guidance, prepare yourself and keep fit. Other tips include to get information from credible sources and fact-check before reading whilst also you “might also want to consider limiting the time you spend watching, reading or listening to coverage of the outbreak, including on social media, and think about turning off breaking-news alerts on your phone”. People are also advised to focus on things within their control, do things they enjoy, focus on the present and ensure they get good sleep.