Coronavirus crisis: UK peak date confirmed by expert – just DAYS away as nation braces

THE peak of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to hit in “seven to 10 days” as expert Neil Ferguson insists social distancing measures can contribute to slowing down the outbreak.

The coronavirus pandemic in the UK has struck over 41,000 people and caused the death of 4,313 people so far. Prof Neil Ferguson insisted social distancing measures have shown signs of helping slow down the virus as he predicted the worst of the outbreak could hit the UK as soon as next week. Speaking to The Andrew Marr Show, Prof Ferguson said: “We have some signs that it is slowing the epidemic.

“As you’ll have heard the medical director of the NHS say on Saturday, we have just had the first day where new admittances to hospital have reduced day to day. “It is early days yet but we do expect to see that accelerate over the next week. We think this epidemic in the Uk will plateau in the next week to ten days. “What’s critical then is how quickly numbers go down, do we see a long flat peak? Or do we see a faster decline, as we’re hoping? “That very much depends on how effective the current measures are.”

Prof Ferguson added: “We are not at the level of being able to predict to the nearest day when the peak arrives. “I would say in the next seven to 10 days, it will be better news if it arrives before then.” Prof Ferguson also said current estimates show between 7,000 and a “little over 20,000” people could die because of the virus. He however insisted any forecast is subject to “a certain degree” of statistical error.

He said: “It’s very difficult to make precise predictions at the moment. “What we have is an exponentially growing curve of infection which we interrupted for a certain time. “We can’t say, in regards of infections, where we are precisely on that curve. We don’t have the ability, right now, to measure how many people have been infected, that will come with anti-body tests. “So we are making statistical estimates of that, and that is subject to a certain degree of uncertainty. It could be anywhere around about 7,000 or so up to a little over 20,000.”