Coronavirus death toll in Wuhan is actually 50% higher than previously reported, China confirms

The revised death toll comes after weeks of speculation that China’s coronavirus death figures had been underestimated – with over a thousand extra victims now confirmed

The coronavirus death toll in Wuhan, China – the epicentre of the global pandemic – is more than a thousand people higher than previously reported.

Wuhan’s prevention and control agency has changed the death toll from 2,579 to 3,869, an increase of over 50 per cent.

The increased figure factors in patients who were unable to reach hospitals, as well as instances of late and mistaken reporting, the agency has stated.

Previous death totals had also been influenced by difficulties getting accurate information from private and temporary hospitals.

The number of total cases in the city of 11 million people was also raised by 325 to 50,333, accounting for about two-thirds of China’s total 82,367 announced cases.

The official Xinhua News Agency quoted an unidentified official within Wuhan’s epidemic and prevention and control headquarters as saying that, “due to the insufficiency in admission and treatment capability, a few medical institutions failed to connect with the disease prevention and control system in time, while hospitals were overloaded and medics were overwhelmed with patients.

“As a result, belated, missed and mistaken reporting occurred,” the official was quoted as saying.

There have been persistent questions surrounding the accuracy of China’s case reporting.

In Wuhan in particular, suspicions were raised when the city went several days in January without reporting new cases or deaths.

It led to accusations that Chinese officials were trying to minimise the impact of the outbreak and wasting opportunities to bring it under control in a shorter time.

The new figures come as it was confirmed China had suffered its first major economic setback in more than four decades.

The country has experienced its worst economic contraction since since at least the 1970s in the first quarter of 2020 as it fought the coronavirus.

Weak consumer spending and factory activity also suggest the country faces a longer, harder recovery than initially expected.

The world’s second-largest economy shrank 6.8% from a year ago in the three months ending in March after factories, shops and travel were shut down to contain the infection, according to official data released today.