Coronavirus: Fears 5G wifi networks could be acting as ‘accelerator’ for disease

EXCLUSIVE: Sceptics of the ultra-fast network being rolled out across the UK claim 5G might be “exacerbating” COVID-19 and could explain why it has spread rapidly in Britain

There are fears that the UK could be hit harder by coronavirus because of the rollout of the 5G wife network, claim conspiracists.

Currently there are 3,983 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Britain and Northern Ireland.

The disease has spread rapidly through the population since it was first detected here on January 31. The death toll stands at 335 and PM Boris Johnson warns this is expected to rise significantly.

As coronavirus has ripped across the globe, a new conspiracy theory has found an eager audience: that the symptoms of the virus – high fever, coughing and shortness of breath – are actually the human body responding to exposure to 5G.

The theory has been met with scepticism from experts, who have pointed out that coronavirus cases have been identified in many areas with no 5G networks.

Anti-5G critics based in the UK believe the virus likely began in a market in Wuhan and travelled here through transmission.

But they’re concerned the ultra-fast network currently operating in almost 100 locations around Britain could be helping it to spread more quickly.

Activist Louise Thomas, based in Somerset, told Daily Star Online: “We can’t say 5G has caused the coronavirus, but it might be exacerbating it.”

Tanja Rebel, another activist and philosophy lecturer at the Isle of Wight College, told us: “Many studies show that Electro-Magnetic Radiation (EMR) suppresses the immune system and that it helps viruses and bacteria thrive.

“So EMR and in particular 5G could act as an accelerator for the disease. We do not know for sure, but common sense and the precautionary principle decree that we urgently need a moratorium on the roll-out of 5G until we can show that it is safe.”

The precautionary principle says that governments and societies should react with caution to anything with the potential to cause catastrophic damage which is not yet well-understood by science.

Public Health England has been approached for comment on the claims.

Italy, now the country with the highest coronavirus death toll, had 5G networks installed in five cities in 2019 with plans to extend coverage throughout 2020.

A 2011 study from Northeastern University in Boston indicated that some single-celled bacteria, such as E.coli, may communicate with each other using “radio waves”.

Very little is known about COVID-19, the novel coronavirus at the heart of the current pandemic, but research has shown that viruses “talk to each other” when making decisions about infecting a host.

Activists are now calling for the government to put a stop to the 5G rollout in the interests of public health.

“Especially in today’s situation it is paramount that we do not play further with lives,” Rebel said. “Anything else would be deeply reckless.”