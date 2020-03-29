Coronavirus: Gang of 20 teens circle and cough on frontline nurse in sick prank

A gang of foolish teens circled and coughed on a frontline nurse helping fight the coronavirus crisis as part of a sick prank

The 20 teenagers surrounded the nurse while she was running along the seafront in Dublin, before blocking her path and repeatedly coughing on her in a “dramatic” manner.

The nurse, one of thousands working hard on the frontline in a bid to help the public during the coronavirus crisis, had just finished a night shift in a Dublin hospital.

She told Facebook group LoveClontarf about the incident to highlight the stupidity and danger the teens are potentially inflicting on the public.

The post read: “During her jog, a group of approx 15-20 young boys on bikes were blocking the path.

“They refused to move out of peoples’ way (including an elderly man).

“As the lady approached she asked them to move. They continued to block the path and ignored her.

“Quite unbelievably, the boys then followed her coughing towards her dramatically, thinking it is a funny joke.”

The nurse’s report isn’t the first of its nature, with many sharing similar experiences on social media.

Garda Siochana, the police service of the Republic of Ireland, have responded to the cases by imposing legal measures in a bid to tackle the issue.

They confirmed that there would be serious repercussions for anyone found coughing on another member of the public.

A spokesperson for Garda said: “Any member of the public should report such activity to An Garda Siochana.

“This activity could amount to an offence under the Public Order Act or Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act.

“An Garda Siochana will treat any reports of this type of activity.”