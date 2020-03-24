Coronavirus: Hollyoaks cameraman Felix Schroer dies after fearing he contracted virus

Hollyoaks cameraman Felix Schroer has sadly died after fearing he had contracted coronavirus. The Director of Photography’s death was confirmed by his sister on Twitter

Hollyoaks cameraman Felix Schroer has died after fearing he had contracted coronavirus.

His sister confirmed the devastating news on Twitter, saying he suspected he had the virus amid the global pandemic.

She tweeted: “I lost my brother on Friday. He had cough/runny nose for two months.

“He was given antibiotics by GP last Monday and self isolated. He died on Friday.

“It seems he had a massive allergic reaction to the medication but believed he had COVID-19 and no test done.”

She continued: “The aftercare support wasn’t there and online advice made him believe allergic reaction was side effect of helpful drug – so he carried on.

“But we cannot speculate as we have not been able to speak to coroner yet.”

She finished: “RIP Felix Schroer – you were rock solid gold. You were being stoic and strong and believed you were doing the right thing.”

The cameraman’s credits included Hollyoaks and Gladiators.

The news of Felix’s tragic death comes after Hollyoaks confirmed they have made the decision to halt filming.

Bosses have suspended filming for the foreseeable future in a bid to keep the cast and crew on the set safe.

A spokeswoman for the Channel 4 soap told The Sun: “After careful consideration Lime Pictures has decided to temporarily suspend recording Hollyoaks from Monday 23rd March.

“It is a decision that has not been taken lightly but looking after our cast and crew is our number one priority.

“We are planning ahead to make sure Hollyoaks stays on air for as long as possible.

“As we continue to monitor the current situation and follow PHE advice in order to continue filming safely for the time being, we will make changes to the schedule so that from March 30th Hollyoaks episodes will be broadcast Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 and E4.”