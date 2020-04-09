Coronavirus horror: 1 in 15 Londoners may already be infected with deadly COVID-19 – study

LONDON accounts for about a third of all UK coronavirus cases and now it has emerged as many as one in 15 Londoners could already be infected with COVID-19, according to a recent study.

Researchers at Imperial College London, who have been advising the Government on the coronavirus outbreak, have estimated that between 1.2 percent and 5.4 percent of the country’s population may have already been infected with COVID-19 by March 28. The study, published on March 30, gave the UK a mean percentage of 2.7, which would equate to one in 15 Londoners, or 600,000 people, already having contracted COVID-19. The figures are based on London’s population of 8.9million.

But according to the range in the study, it could mean as many as one in eight people in the capital have already been infected. Or at the other end of the scale, as few as one in 33 could already have the virus. The calculations have been made by the Financial Times, and were reviewed by one of the paper’s authors. The study, published by the university’s COVID-19 Response Team, is among the first to estimate totals, including asymptomatic and mild cases, of the virus and create a model based on the number of recorded deaths.

The authors write: “We estimate there are orders of magnitude fewer infections detected than true infections, mostly likely due to mild and asymptomatic infections as well as limited testing capacity.” It comes after the Government has come under fire for failing to ramp up the number of coronavirus tests, especially for frontline NHS staff. So far the Government has implemented a policy of only testing severely ill patients and those in localised settings, such as care homes. During yesterday’s daily press conference Matt Hancock defended the move, and said he decided to prioritise patients for whom the result of a test could be the difference between life and death.

He said: “I understand why NHS staff want tests, so they can get back to the front line, of course I do. “But I took the decision that the first priority has to be the patients for whom the results of a test could be the difference in treatment that is the difference between life and death. “I believe anybody in my shoes would have taken the same decision.” But the Health Secretary said NHS workers do need to access testing and plans to boost testing dramatically.

Mr Hancock said the Government will now prioritise testing patients who need it, NHS staff and their families, critical key workers and expand testing to the community. He said: “Our ultimate goal is that anyone who needs a test shall have one.” Mr Hancock said NHS staff will be able to get tested for COVID-19 “absolutely before the end of the month” but he did not commit to a firm date by which every health worker would be tested. The Health Secretary also announced the Government is aiming to carry out 100,000 tests per day in England by the end of April.