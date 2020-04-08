‘Coronavirus is just another excuse!’ Fishing fury at calls to extend Brexit transition

BRITISH fishermen have furiously rejected calls for an extension to the transition period and warned such a move would expose the UK yet more pay-out to the European Union.

The Fishing for Leave campaign group hit out after it emerged a groundswell of support was growing for another extension because of the coronavirus crisis gripping the UK and Europe. Boris Johnson’s transfer to the intensive care unit of St Thomas’s Hospital has only added to the feelings of uncertainty across the country.

But Fishing for Leave insisted the UK’s departure from the EU must remain on schedule and warned there would be a heavy price to pay for failure to finally leave the bloc on December 31. In a statement on Twitter, the group said: “There cannot be a transition extension! “It would expose Britain to huge payments and any dodgy regulations the EU dreams up. “Better to leave on World Trade Organisation terms now when we’ve economic lockdown. “We’ve been prepared to leave WTO on five occasions. If not we’re ready now then when?”

Campaign supporters backed Fishing for Leave’s demands. Ian Lees tweeted: “Absolutely and totally agree. No more extensions, no more payments, and sever completely all umbilical cords to the EU.” Brexiteer Richard Williams said: “Remoaners just want to extend indefinitely. “They’re jumping all over COVID-19 as another excuse for not leaving. “Thank goodness we’re leaving.”

Fishing for Leave’s calls to forge ahead with the Brexit came after it emerged as many as two-thirds of Britons would support an extension to the transition period because of the coronavirus outbreak. Polling analysis showed a clear majority of Britons favour remaining in the European Union’s single market and customs union beyond the end of the year to enable the Prime Minister extra time to secure a trade deal. Downing Street has repeatedly pledged to leave the transition period, which is scheduled to end on December 31.

But the research revealed just 19 percent of Britons back the Government’s position to leave, with or without a deal, at the end of the year given the impact of the global pandemic on the trade talks with Brussels. Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost insists work is carrying on behind the scenes despite a break in negotiations because of the global health crisis. Mr Fox said: “I want to reassure everyone that UK-EU contacts have been continuing in these difficult times.

“We have remained in touch throughout, both sides have exchanged legal texts, and last week we had a series of conference calls to explore and clarify technicalities. “The UK side will share further legal texts with EU Commission shortly. “I and Michel Barnier will speak next week and we aim to reach agreement on a timetable for the discussions needed in April and May. Further details will follow then.”

We’ve been prepared to leave WTO on five occasions. If not we’re ready now then when?