Coronavirus job search: 90,000 new jobs up for grabs – here’s how to get one

CORONAVIRUS has derailed the UK economy and many people have been laid off in the current crisis. So if you’re looking for a job in the current climate, here’s how you might be able to get one.

British business has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. But for some industries, the current situation has sparked a bigger demand than ever before.

One such industry which is facing record trade is the food and agricultural sector. With people staying at home and supermarkets across the UK being stripped bare, there is a growing demand for fresh fruit and vegetables in the current crisis. But with the current restrictions on global travel, the workforce to pick fruit and vegetables has dramatically reduced. The majority of fruit pickers came from Eastern Europe prior to the crisis, many from Bulgaria and Romania.

With flights significantly disrupted, companies are currently recruiting for fruit picking roles, and some 90,000 positions urgently require filling. The role is so important to the UK food supply chain, fruit and vegetable pickers have been deemed key workers by the Government. Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “Our farmers are doing a fantastic job of feeding the nation during this immensely challenging time. “I have been speaking with industry about the critically important issue of seasonal workers, who usually come from Europe to pick fruit and vegetables.

“We need to mobilise the British workforce to fill that gap and make sure our excellent fruit and vegetables are on people’s plates over the summer months. “There are already brilliant recruitment efforts underway by industry and I would encourage as many people as possible to sign up. “We will also be looking at other ways to make sure farmers have support they need ahead of the busy harvest months, while also keeping workers safe and protected.” Job sites have already noted a significant increase in search for these roles.

According to the BBC, between March 18 and April 1, there was an increase of more than 6,000 percent in searches for these jobs on Indeed.co.uk. Totaljobs also said in the past month it had seen an 83 percent increase in applications for agricultural roles. But there are still plenty of roles to go around, despite the increase in interest in recent weeks, so if you are looking for a job it is definitely worth applying. Mark Bridgeman, president of the Country Land and Business Association, told the BBC Today Programme: “Make no mistake, we still need many more to do the same.”

How can you get a fruit picking job? A number of companies are currently recruiting for fruit and vegetable pickers. Here are some of the websites where you can find out more and apply for fruit-picking roles in the UK: British Summer Fruits Hall Hunter Pro-Force

