Coronavirus kills schoolboy, 14, in Portugal – Europe’s youngest victim

A 14-year-old boy from Portugal is believed to have become the youngest person to die of coronavirus in Europe.

The teenager died in the early hours of Sunday morning after being rushed to Sao Sebastiao Hospital, according to reports.

He is thought to have suffered from psoriasis – a skin condition – prior to the disease, but had no other major underlying health conditions.

The Portuguese boy, who has not yet been named, is said to of been rushed to A&E in Porto because of the severity of his condition.

In the UK, the youngest healthy victim is 21-year-old Chloe Middleton, of Buckinghamshire, who died earlier this week.

It comes just days after coronavirus killed a previously healthy 16-year-old French schoolgirl, Julie Alliot.

Julie reportedly developed a “slight cough” a week ago and was taken to hospital on Monday after it “got worse last weekend”.

The teen’s devastated sister urged people to take coronavirus serious and stressed “no one is invincible against this mutant virus”.

Manon told local Parisian media: “We must stop believing that his virus only affects the elderly.

“No one is invincible against this mutant virus. Julie just had a slight cough last week.

“It got worse last weekend with mucus and on Monday we went to see a general practitioner.

“It was there that she was diagnosed with respiratory distress.

Manon said: “She had no particular illnesses before this.”

“Her lungs failed, the doctors did everything the could but it was impossible to wake her up.”

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Portugal stood at 119 at lunchtime on Sunday.

According to Ministry of Health figures, nearly 6,000 are infected with the virus and another 5,500 are awaiting the results of tests.

Earlier today it emerged a British man has died on the Algarve after falling ill with coronavirus.

The OAP, who was in his seventies, lost his two-week fight for life yesterday at Faro Hospital.