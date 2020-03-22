Coronavirus: Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel makes £20,000 donation to charity

Kasper Schmeichel is battling coronavirus by contributing to charity as the Leicester keeper’s donated £20k to Age UK Leicester Shire & Rutland, helping over 70s in self-isolation

Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel is hoping to make a few crucial saves with a £20,000 donation to a charity looking after the elderly.

The 33-year-old Danish international star has played his part in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by reaching out to help some of the most vulnerable members of society.

A spokesman for the charity said: “We’ve taken a call from the amazing Kasper Schmeichel who is donating a hugely generous £20,000 to Age UK Leicester Shire & Rutland to support our local response to the coronavirus.

“Kasper’s donation will bring care packages, phone calls and home visits to older people during this challenging time. What a kind, caring and community minded soul!”

The charity is providing care packages for older people around the city and county, with self-isolation encouraged for those over 70 years of age.

Schmeichel said: “Now more than ever charities like Age UK need our help. Let’s do all we can to protect our elderly.”

The charitable contribution from the Dane is just one example of football coming together to help those less fortunate at this difficult time.

Clubs yesterday, such as Liverpool and Manchester United, insisted matchday staff will be covered financially and offered support while there is no work to do.

It is set to be a number of weeks and possibly months before football returns in the UK.

A new date was agreed upon by the Premier League, the FA and the EFL for the earliest return, which is now April 30.

That is just under six weeks away, with players having to stay fit and occupied in the meantime.

The authorities made it clear the season would get finished – even if this meant staging games in the summer or autumn.

Starsport understands Premier League bosses are hoping matches can resume in the middle of May and are expected to be held behind closed doors.

Under current rules, the season had been scheduled to end on June 1.

But the FA confirmed the campaign would be extended ‘indefinitely’.