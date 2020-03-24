Coronavirus lockdown: Full list of ‘essential’ shops staying open as UK shuts down

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tonight declared the UK is going into lockdown with only essential shops staying open, as listed by Daily Star Online below

The full list of shops staying open after the UK was placed into lockdown over the coronavirus crisis has been revealed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tonight made a dramatic and historic TV address to the nation to shut Britain down over the pandemic.

He ordered everyone to stay at home as he addressed the country with a string of extreme measures to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr Johnson said all shops apart from food stores and chemists must close immediately and that meeting friends will be banned.

He said people can now only go outside for shopping, one form of exercise a day, for a medical need, or to travel to or from work.

The Prime Minister said: “That’s all – these are the only reasons you should leave your home.”

The government has since outlined the essential stores that will now stay open amid the lockdown.

Under the new rules, all shops selling non-essential items, such as clothing, electronics and other premises such as libraries, playgrounds and outdoor gyms, are now to close immediately.

The government says, however, that retailers will still stay open for online orders and that people can still have items delivered to their homes.

The Prime Minister explained in his address: “You should not be going shopping except for essentials like food and medicine — and you should do this as little as you can. And use food delivery services where you can.

“If you don’t follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings.”

Mr Johnson expressed regret at the strict measures in his address, after thousands of Brits defied his advice to stay indoors at the weekend, and said that he would review them again in three weeks.