Coronavirus lockdown is not a ‘free for all’ to break speed limit and road law, says cop

CORONAVIRUS road lockdown measures “should not equal more lawlessness” according to Northamptonshire Police Constable Nick Adderley.

Strict lockdown measures should not be viewed as a “free for all” for motorists to break speeding laws, says the cop. The constable confirmed speed cameras would remain active across the county’s roads and that his team would continue to robustly enforce the limits.

His comments come just a week after he described motorosts as using the roads like a “racetrack” after a series of speeding incidents. However, the constable took to social media to express his anger at motorists who were disobeying the law. Mr Adderley claimed he had even received emails from members of the public that enforcement was still taking place. He said the lockdown was not in place to allow motorists to drive recklessly and urged people to keep within the rules of the law.

In a Tweet, Mr Adderely said: “So, more emails today from members of the public complaining that our Camera Safety Vans are still deploying to key locations and accident hot spots and that our officers are still patrolling the roads, one such email from a nurse! “Lockdown does not equal lawlessness or a free for all on the roads. “My stock answer to all such emails – don’t speed, don’t drive recklessly and you won’t need to worry about the camera safety vans or patrolling officers, simple really.” His comments were supported by the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Team who confirmed their team would continue to enforce the laws. They claimed many drivers were still speeding and taking risks on the road despite the strict measures in place.

Northamptonshire Safer Roads team said in a social media statement: “No amount of emails, photos or people shouting abuse at us will stop us protecting the public through enforcement.

“@NorthantsChief has made the decision and we will continue to robustly enforce the limits. Too many people are still speeding and taking unnecessary risks.”

Northamptonshire Police said people had been following the government guidelines and staying at home but warned patrols were still ongoing.

The force said officers would still be in place across the town, countryside and highways to ensure people complied with the rules.

Just over a week ago, Mr Adderley warned he would not rule out using roadblocks to force motorists off the roads. Although admitting we were not at that stage yet but said they may come into force if people did not follow instructions. It is believed the force will still be using mobile speed camera vans to catch out motorists after speeding incidents since the lockdown has come into effect. A driver was caught travelling atmore than 60mph on an estate last week as police said 38 people broke speed limit rules in one day.