Coronavirus lockdown leaves honeymoon couple stranded alone in luxury resort

A honeymoon couple were on an idyllic island holiday in the Indian Ocean when they found out there was no way of getting home

A couple were left stranded alone in a five-star resort while on their dream honeymoon after a sudden coronavirus lockdown was ordered.

Olivia and Raul De Freitas booked the Cinnamon Velifushi five-star resort in the Maldives – a once-in-a-lifetime holiday.

For the 27-year-old teacher and 28-year-old butcher, it was a one-off “extravagance” meant to mark the start of a long and happy marriage.

Except the South African couple’s holiday went on a lot longer than they anticipated.

They arrived at the luxury hotel on Sunday, March 22, booked to stay for six days.

But three days after they arrived, the South African government announced that they would be ordering a lockdown in response to the fast-growing coronavirus crisis.

With a 17-hour journey home, there was no way they could return before all South African airports were closed.

Meanwhile, fellow guests at the the resort were making their own arrangements and soon Olivia and Raul were the only remaining tourists.

“Everyone says they want to be stuck on a tropical island, until you’re actually stuck,” Olivia told the New York Times.

“It only sounds good because you know you can leave.”

There were no commercial flights available to take them home, and the couple were advised by a South African embassy employee that they should consider clubbing together with some of their countrymen stranded on other islands in the Maldives.

That would cost them about $104,000 – a little over £84,000.

But as unaffordable as that sounds, staying at the hotel was becoming increasingly expensive too.

The lockdown in South Africa is due to last until April 16, and there’s no guarantee it won’t be extended.

The hotel management offered Olivia and Raul a hefty discount on the usual rate of around £700 a night, but the bills were still mounting up.

The hotel staff are obliged to stay on until two weeks after the last guests have left.

So Olivia and Raul were being attended by nine waiters at every meal and all of the other staff – from chambermaids to scuba instructors – were similarly attentive.

Finally, they got a WhatsApp message from the South African embassy.

They were told to pack their bags and get ready for a boat trip.

Olivia, Raul and about 20 other South African tourists in the Maldives were rounded up and housed in another 5-star hotel on a nearby island.

They still don’t know when they will make it home.

According to the management at the Cinnamon Velifushi, the hotel staff are still there, with no guests, and still being paid.