Coronavirus lockdown: Schools ‘could reopen as early as May’, experts claim

Schools outside of virus hotspots such as London and Birmingham may open as soon as next month, it was suggested. Ministers could also reopen some shops in high streets and shopping centres to boost businesses hardest hit during the lockdown. The manufacturing industry is another area the Government could kick-start, as current restrictions do not prevent people in this sector from working.

Young people could also be allowed to return to work sooner, as the fatality rate among those in their 20s is thought to be around 0.03 percent.

Paul Cosford, emeritus medical director for Public Health England, said one of the first lockdown measures to be lifted could be school closures.

He said: “We do know that children are at very low risk of getting complications from this disease.

“The importance of children’s education, children being in school, is paramount.

“I could conceive of circumstances in which some of the restrictions are lifted sooner and some are lifted later.”

This week, Denmark became the first European country to reopen some schools, allowing some parents to get back to work.