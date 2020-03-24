Coronavirus: Major cruise lines allowing passengers to change or cancel holidays for free

CORONAVIRUS cases continue to rise causing Britons with holidays planned to worry about how safe their travels will be. The cruise industry has been badly impacted – and many cruise lines are now allowing passengers to change or cancel for free.

Royal Caribbean

P&O Cruises

Fred Olsen

Norwegian Cruise Line

Princess Cruises

Cunard

Disney Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line

Coronavirus continues to spread at an alarming pace around the world, with the number of confirmed cases currently at 119,134. There have been a total of 4,285 deaths from the deadly virus. Cruises have been badly affected by the outbreak, with a number of cruise ships turning into floating quarantines around the world – most recently the Grand Princess off the coast of California, USA.

With holiday concerns on the rise, many Britons may well be looking to cancel or postpone their trip. Many major cruise lines are now allowing their customers to change or cancel for free. Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, P&O Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Fred Olsen and Princess Cruises are among the cruise lines offering this. This is what you need to know. Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean is permitting passengers to cancel their holidays as late as two-days before departure if they are feeling concerned. Guest will not incur a charge for deciding to switch up their holiday plans, and instead will be offered a full credit to use on any future sailing in 2020 or 2021. The “cruise with confidence” policy applies to both new and existing cruise bookings. The new rules surrounding cancellations are applicable on or before July 31 and will be offered by all of Royal Caribbean’s global partner brands. This includes Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea.

P&O Cruises P&O Cruises “are closely monitoring the situation and are able to react quickly to any arising challenges,” said the cruise line on their website They have “implemented a Coronavirus Reassurance Cancellation and Transfer Policy for all guests with bookings departing prior to August 31 2020, providing ultimate flexibility.” Fred Olsen Fred Olsen bookings made between 4 March and 5 May 2020 are now covered with their “Booking Reassurance Guarantee.” The cruise line explains: “For cruises departing in 2020, you just need to let us know no later than two weeks before you are due to travel (minimum of 90 days’ notice, prior to departure, required for 2021 / 2022 departures).” Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line is encouraging travellers to plan their next cruise holiday with its new Peace of Mind policy, offering guests who book voyages through to 30 September 2020 the opportunity to cancel up to 48 hours prior to the sail date and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit based on amount paid towards the booking for use on any sailings through to 31 December 2022. This new offer applies to all new guests as well as those already booked on voyages beginning 10 March 2020.

Princess Cruises Princess Cruises is temporarily changing its cancellation policy for cruises departing between the 6 March and 31 May 2020. The details vary by departure date. The following applies to new and existing bookings on cruises and cruisetours in all markets globally. March 6 – 8, 2020 – Passengers can cancel up to sailing date to automatically receive a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) for 100 percent of cancellation fees. March 9, 2020 – April 3, 2020 – Passengers can cancel up to 72 hours before sailing to automatically receive a FCC for 100 percent of cancellation fees. April 4, 2020 – May 31, 2020- Passengers can cancel by March 31 and automatically receive a Future Cruise Credit for 100 percent of cancellation fees. Cunard Cunard have updated their cancellation policy for all Guests with bookings departing before August 31 2020. This means: All Guests with existing and new bookings on holidays departing before August 31, 2020 may now cancel up to 48 hours before departure

Cancelled bookings will receive a Future Cruise Credit equivalent to the cancellation fees and refunds will be given on any remaining monies paid

The Future Cruise Credit may be redeemed against any sailing cruises until the end of March 2022 (bookings to be made before December 31, 2021)

The Future Cruise Credit is non-refundable but may be used on multiple sailings For those Guests who continue to travel before August this year will have additional money to spend onboard applied to their booking (bookings made before March 11, 2020). Guests who cancelled bookings between February 1, 2020 and March 11, 2020 for sailings before the end of August 2020, but who did not opt to convert their cancellation charge into a Future Cruise Credit, will have this automatically credited to their account for use on a future holiday. Guests travelling after August 2020 are able to transfer free of charge to any alternative cruise date, prior to paying the balance of their holiday.

The Future Cruise Credit given to P&O Cruises Guests following Arcadia’s itinerary changes will now be extended until the end of December 2021.

You can see the full details and exclusions in our:

Disney Cruise Line Disney Cruise Line are offering temporary adjustments to their cancellation policy to provide more flexibility for our guests. They caution that these adjustments may continue to evolve as more information becomes available. “Guests currently booked on our European sailings through our July 25 departure can change their reservation up until the day before embarkation and receive a 100 percent cruise credit to be used for future sailing within 15 months of their original sail date,” said Disney Cruise Line. They added: “Alternatively, Guests currently booked on our July 13, July 18 and July 25, 2020, European sailings may delay their final payment to 30 days prior to their sailing.” Furthermore, “all Guests scheduled to depart on the Disney Magic between now and May 8, 2020, and the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wonder between now and May 31, 2020, can change their reservation up until the day before embarkation and receive a 100 percent cruise credit to be used for a future sailing within 12 months of their original sail date.”

Carnival Cruise Line Carnival passengers booked on a sailing between now and May 31 can postpone their cruise without penalty. They’ll receive a future cruise credit for the amount they’ve paid that must be used by March 31, 2021. Passengers booked on sailings departing between March 9 and March 31 can move bookings to a later date anytime up to three days before departure. Passengers booked on April and May cruises must change their departure date by the end of March. The policy only applies to passengers who booked before March 6.

Royal Caribbean

P&O Cruises

Fred Olsen

Norwegian Cruise Line

Princess Cruises

Cunard

Disney Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line