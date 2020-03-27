Coronavirus: Man dies after consuming substance endorsed by President Donald Trump

A man and his wife consumed the drug “chloroquine” after suffering from symptoms they believed to be COVID-19, and fell sick within 30 minutes of taking the drug

A man died and his wife were hospitalised after consuming a substance endorsed by President Donald Trump as a treatment for coronavirus.

Trump mentioned the drug “chloroquine” in a press conference as a potential substance that could treat COVID-19.

The couple, both in their 60s, suffered symptoms and became worried before seeing information online about the substance to combat the deadly bug.

Also known as chloroquine phosphate, KTAR news reports, it hasn’t gone through rigorous scientific testing as a coronavirus treatment yet.

Dr. Daniel Brooks, Banner Poison and Drug Information Center medical director said the couple ingested the equivalent of “several days worth of the compound”.

He added that the couple felt sick within 30 minutes of consuming the drug, which resulted in the man dying after arriving to hospital.

His wife was then resuscitated and is currently at Phoenix Banner hospital.

“Before taking the product they had not been tested,” Brooks said.

Health officials have warned patients to not take home remedies to treat COVID-19 as they could be dangerous.

On social media, home remedies have been making the rounds with posts recommending eating garlic to prevent the infection.

Although garlic can be healthy, it is not proven to treat COVID-19.

Bleaching agent “miracle mineral supplement” has been endorsed by YouTuber Jordan Sather as a substance that could “wipe out” coronavirus.

However, the FDA says it “is not aware of any research showing that these products are safe or effective for treating any illness”

Last week, a doctor claims his team may have found a cure for the coronavirus using two drugs.

He told news.com.au: “It’s a ‘potentially effective treatment’ that should be considered for a large scale medical trial immediately.

“What we want to do at the moment is a large clinical trial across Australia, looking at 50 hospitals, and what we’re going to compare is one drug, versus another drug, versus the combination of the two drugs.”