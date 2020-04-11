Coronavirus map LIVE: Child, 5, is Britain’s youngest victim as death toll rises to 4,313

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD child has died from coronavirus as the death toll from COVID-19 in the UK continued to surge at an alarming rate.

The Department for Health confirmed the five-year-old is the youngest person in the UK to die with coronavirus related symptoms so far. The child was understood to have had underlying health conditions. NHS England confirmed the youngster’s death among the latest fatalities. A further 708 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.

The daily deaths, which includes cases from up to 5pm on Friday, takes the country’s total to 4,313. This comes after the figure increased by 684 on Friday and 569 on Thursday. There were a further 637 new deaths in England announced today. Public Health England said the patients were aged between five years old and 104 years old. The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the UK has increased to 41,902 as of 9am on Saturday.

Sources have suggested the Northern Ireland Executive is seeing tensions between Sinn Fein and other parties in the mandatory coalition over coronavirus. A source told Irish News it began when First Minister Arlene Foster announced the closure of schools: “It all boils back to the schools. “That’s when all hell broke loose, and Sinn Féin have been hyperactive since then.” They explained that Sinn Fein ministers



South Korea’s Jeju Island is suing a 52-year-old mother and her 19-year-old daughter for visiting despite having coronavirus symptoms. The visited on March 20. They both later tested positive. The daughter had been advised to self-isolate. Jeju Province is seeking 132million won (£87,000). Due to their response to the coronavirus oubtbreak in their states, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and California counterpart Gavin Newsom have been touted as potential Democratic nominees for President. Speaking to his brother, Chris, a CNN reporter, the New York Governor insisted he has no plans to do so and has not thought about it. A man from Rhyl has gone viral. This was because he ventured in the street and played the drums stark narked. A Twitter user who saw the clip wrote: “Bro, people are already losing their minds and it’s only been a month of quarantine.” Another wrote: “First the Llandudno goats, and now this what is going on in North Wales right now?” Yet another wrote: “That’s what happens after 10 days in lockdown!! No surprise to here it’s the Welsh cracking first!!”

Lockdown advice was ignored in London Saturday. In Paddington, groups were seen circuit training or sparring. In Regents’ Park people were seen cycling, running and stretching. Football was played in Greenwich Park. Public health experts have urged the Government to recruit an army of volunteers to contact trace people who may have been infected with coronavirus. Professor Allyson Pollock, director of the Newcastle University Centre for Excellence in Regulatory Science, said: “The government needs to recognise that this isn’t just one big epidemic. “It’s lots of outbreaks at different stages that all need to be tackled locally through local teams, and local action plans in each area so measures can be lifted over time.” Reports claim 200,000 facemasks bound for Germany were diverted to the US. The masks were made in China and supposed to be sent to Germany from Thailand. Andreas Geisel, Bavarian interior minister said the masks were “confiscated” in Bangkok. He explained: “We consider this an act of modern piracy.”

The EU’s foreign affairs and security representative has warned coronavirus could get out of control in Africa which will have ramifications from the bloc. Josep Borrell said in a video conference of foreign ministers: “If we don’t solve the problem in Africa, we will not solve it in Europe and Africa is of particular concern to us. Australian researches have published a study that suggests a drug used to kill parasitic infections could kill coronavirus in 48 hours. Dr Kylie Wagstaff, the lead of the study said in a statement: “Ivermectin is very widely used and seen as a safe drug. “We need to figure out now whether the dosage you can use it at in humans will be effective—that’s the next step.” Amazon reportedly contacted coronavirus test manufacturers to test employees. The firms, however, do not have capacities for the job. Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations at Amazon, however, has written in a blog post: “We are now temperature checking more than 100,000 employees per day. “The complete rollout of temperature checks across our entire U.S. and European operations is expected by early next week, at which point we will be testing hundreds of thousands of people daily.”

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is seeking the nomination to be the Democratic candidate for US President. On Real Time with Bill Maher, Mr Sanders said US workers who are laid off or furloughed should “continue to receive 100 percent of your paycheck.”. A leading Government advisor, Niel Ferguson has told the BBC the lockdown could last till the end of May, According to Straits Times, he explained: “We want to move to a situation where at least by the end of May that we’re able to substitute some less intensive measures, more based on technology and testing, for the complete lockdown we have now. “There is a great deal of work under way to look at how we can substitute some of the very intense social distancing currently in place with a regime more based on intensive testing, very rapid access to testing, contact tracing of contracts. “But in order to substitute that regime for what we’re doing now, we need to get case numbers down.” Malaysian Police have claimed to have identified 40,000 people in one chain of infection. Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said CID looked at data to ascertain those most likely to have coronavirus. Mr Hamid explained: “We analysed the data by helping the ministry to identify up to about 11,000 tabligh members who attended the assembly at the Sri Petaling Mosque recently. “From this data, the team refined and used specific methods to identify the network of close contacts, travel and who might be affected by those involved. “We identified the individuals concerned, including getting complete information, such as their home addresses, telephone numbers and identity card numbers, to give to the ministry for the persons concerned to undergo Covid-19 screening

Terry Branstad, the US ambassador to China has written an open letter calling for the nations to co-operate to defeat coronavirus. Mr Branstad wrote on the website of the US Embassy in China: “I underscored that now is the time to look forward. “No one country can fight this battle alone.” He described the virus as a “common enemy”. The World Health Organisation previously said there was no need for health people to wear face masks. Matt Ryan, the executive director of the emergencies programme, has since said: “We can certainly see circumstances on which the use of masks, both home-made and cloth masks, at the community level may help with an overall comprehensive response to this disease.”

Saturday April 4

5G towers in the country are being set alight amid conspiracy theories the coronavirus in the body’s reaction to the dangerous waves. Three were set alight last week resulting in emergency services being called. NHS director Stephen Powls said: “I’m absolutely outraged and disgusted that people would be taking action against the infrastructure we need to tackle this emergency.” There is no scientific evidence linking 5G towers to the outbreak. Two staff members from north London’s Pentonville Prison have died after suffering Covid-19 symptoms. Bovil Peter and Patrick Beckford were both support staff workers at the jail, and were believed to be aged in their 60s. Prison Officers’ Association chairman Mark Fairhurst said: “My thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved with these tragic deaths – two at the same prison is very concerning.” He added he did not know if either of the victims had any underlying health conditions. Pedro Sanchez has said he will ask parliament to extend the lockdown measures by 15 days until April 26 as the country battles to contain the spread of coronavirus. In a televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister said: “We are at the start of the decrease in the epidemic. “We are stronger than we think but we have to endure. With sacrifice, resistance and the spirit of victory.” “We are not going to extend the standstill of economic activity.” But shops, bars and restaurants will remain closed. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has confirmed a charter flight carrying 214 British passengers from the cruise ships Zaandam and Rotterdam has landed at London’s Heathrow Airport. The passengers had been stranded on the ships when they became embroiled in a dispute after Florida officials were reluctant to let the liners dock over fears taking more coronavirus patients would place the states already-strained hospitals under huge strain. The number of people to have died from coronavirus infections in France over the past 24 hours slowed to 441 from 588 the previous day. France’s health ministry director Jerome Salomon said the death toll in French hospitals and nursing homes has risen to 7,560. A further 630 people have died from coronavirus-related illnesses, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday, in the worst 24 hours yet for the U.S. state hit hardest by the pandemic. This has seen the death toll surge to 3,565 in the state. The situation is particularly worrying on Long Island, where the number of cases “is like a fire spreading,” Mr Cuomo told a news conference. He said: “We’re not yet at the apex, we’re getting closer. Our reading of the projections is we’re somewhere in the seven-day range. “It’s only been 30 days since our first case. It feels like an entire lifetime.” She wrote on Twitter: “I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. “I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.”

Both Michael Gove and Steve Powis lash out at conspiracy theories suggesting 5G masts are linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Videos of masts being set on fire have appeared online. Mr Gove says such theories are “dangerous nonsense”. The NHS England medical director raged these theories are the “worst kind of fake news”. He adds: “The reality is the mobile phone networks are absolutely critical to all of us, especially when we’re at home and unable to see families and friends. “I am absolutely outraged and disgusted that people would be taking action against the infrastructure we need to get through this crisis.” Professor Powis warns: “The number of deaths will be higher than the number reported in hospitals. “This virus does not discriminate, it affects everybody in all settings and of all ages. “We will continue to see the high number of deaths that we’re seeing at the moment but as we get control of this through social distancing we should see those numbers start to fall.” Michael Gove said his thoughts are with the family of the five-year-old child who has died from coronvirus. He said: “Our thoughts today are also with the family of the five-year-old child with underlying health conditions who’s tragically died.” Steve Powis says new cases have “stabilised” over recent days. But he warns “we must not look to much into” figures from only a few days. Mr Powis adds:”We must continue to comply to the instructions.”

Michael Gove reveals 1,000 ventilators will be produced in the UK each day by next week. Hundreds more are being produced every day. A further 300 ventilators have arrived from China today. He says: “Life under lockdown can be challenging and some will be tempted on this sunny weekend to venture out and about,” he says. “If we relax our adherence to the rules we increase the risk for others. “Think of those on the frontline and the sacrifice they are making for us.” The daily coronavirus briefing is being attended by Cabinet Minister Michael Gove and NHS England medical director Steve Powis. Boris Johnson remains in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Five people working on London’s buses have died from coronavirus, the Unite union has said. Regional secretary Peter Kavanagh said: “Each of these deaths is a terrible tragedy and the thoughts of everyone at Unite goes to the families of the bus workers who have died of coronavirus. “Unite will assist the families of our members in every possible way during this terrible time.” Several new measures have been introduced, including deep cleans of buses, placing sealed screens around the driver and blocking off passenger seating at the front of buses.

Spain has reported a drop in the number of coronavirus deaths for the second successive day. A further 809 people have died from COVID-19 – down from 932 on Friday. The death toll from coronavirus now stands at 11,744 – up from 10,935 from the previous 24-hour period. A five-year-old child has become the youngest to die from coronavirus in Britain. NHS England confirmed the youngster’s death among the latest fatalities. The child was understood to have had underlying health conditions. NHS England has said 637 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total in England to 3,939. Patients were aged between five years and 104 years old. Forty of them (aged between 48 and 93 years old) had no known underlying health conditions. Most of the deaths were in the Midlands (212), followed by London (127).

Watford General Hospital has told people to not attend A&E until further notice even in an emergency. West Herts hospitals tweeted: “Please DO NOT attend Watford General’s emergency department until further notice, even in an emergency. “Go to your next nearest hospital with an emergency department. “Anyone with non-urgent issues should seek advice via 111.” The number of people who have died in Northern Ireland after contracting COVID-19 has risen by eight to 56. Testing has resulted in 94 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 998.

The Department of Health has said the UK death toll has surged to 4,313. They said: “As of 9am 4 April, a total of 183,190 people have been tested of which 41,903 tested positive. “As of 5pm on 3 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 4,313 have sadly died.” The number of people who have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus is 218, up by 46 from 172 on Friday. A total of 3,345 people across Scotland have now tested positive for the virus Switzerland’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 540. The number of people testing positive for infections also increased to 20,278 from 19,303 on Friday Newly-elected Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Boris Johnson this afternoon about the coronavirus emergency and accepted the Prime Minister’s offer to meet next week. A spokesman for Sir Keir said: “This afternoon Keir Starmer spoke with the Prime Minister about the current national emergency. “Keir offered to work constructively with the Government on how best to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, accepted the Prime Minister’s offer to meet next week and agreed arrangements for Privy Council briefings and discussions.”

Iran health ministry has confirmed 158 more people have died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The total number of fatalities now stands at 3,452. The number of people who have died from coronavirus in Spain has increased by 809 in the past 24 hours. The number of fatalities from COVID-19 rose from 10,935 to 11,744. Up to 4,000 prisoners in England and Wales are to be temporarily released from jail in an effort to try and control the spread of coronavirus. The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said the selected low-risk offenders will be electronically tagged and temporarily released on licence in stages, although they can be recalled at the first sign of concern. It is seen as a way to avoid thousands of prisoners, many of whom share cells, from becoming infected. The move comes as 88 prisoners and 15 staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

Boris Johnson has invited opposition leaders to an urgent coronavirus briefing next week in order tackle the “national emergency”. The letter read: “Coronavirus is the biggest threat this county has faced in decades – and we are not alone. All over the world we are seeing the devastating impact of this invisible killer. “We are working to a scientifically-led, step-by-step action plan – taking the right measures at the right time. We know this will not be a short battle – beating coronavirus will take months, not weeks. But the Government is keeping all the current restrictions, and any further action that might be required, under constant review and they will be relaxed if and when the evidence shows we are able to. “Our message to the British public is clear: stay at home, in order to protect the NHS and save lives. “As party leaders, we have a duty to work together at this moment of national emergency. Therefore, I would like to invite all leaders of opposition parties in Parliament to a briefing with myself, the chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser next week. I want to listen to your views and update you on the measures we have taken so far, such as rapidly expanding testing and providing economic support to businesses and individuals across the country. “The Government I lead will act in the national interest at all times and be guided by the best scientific evidence, and of course we will continue to engage constructively with all political parties on the national effort to defeat this pandemic. I have no doubt that – as we have so many times in the past – the people of the United Kingdom will rise to this current challenge, and we will beat coronavirus together.” Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said increasing the number of coronavirus tests is the key to ending the UK-wide lockdown. Mr Hunt said: “It’s not the test in itself, it’s what the test then allows you to do: to quarantine the person who has virus and to track down the people that they’ve been in touch with, to test them, to see who they’ve been in touch with, to quarantine them if necessary. “That approach, we can now see, is by far the most effective at suppressing the virus. “If we can ramp up the testing in line with the ambitions laid out by the Health Secretary, then that is the key for our exit route.”

Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London, has said the UK-wide lockdown may not be lifted until the end of May. He told the BBC “We want to move to a situation where at least by the end of May that we’re able to substitute some less intensive measures, more based on technology and testing, for the complete lockdown we have now.” Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London and author of a report which warned of mass deaths if the UK did not introduce strict controls, warned the number of cases will increase if Britons ignore restrictions this weekend. Asked what would happen if people flout the social distancing rules this weekend, he told the BBC: “That moves us to a slightly more pessimistic scenario. “We still think things will plateau but we’ll be at quite high levels of infection for weeks and weeks rather than seeing quite a rapid decline as the type seen in China.”

American pop singer Pink s recovering after testing positive for coronavirus. The Grammy Award-winner said she and her three-year-old son Jameson had shown symptoms of Covid-19 and that she tested positive. Posting on Twitter, she said they had since been re-tested and were “thankfully negative”. The 40-year-old said she is donating £815,000 ($1million) to emergency funds. The Falkland Islands has recorded its first case of COVID-19, with an inpatient in the British overseas territory’s only hospital currently in isolation. The patient, who has not been named, was admitted to King Edward Memorial Hospital from the Mount Pleasant Complex on March 31 after becoming unwell, with medical staff subsequently observing a range of COVID-19 like symptoms. Dr Rebecca Edwards, the remote archipelago’s Chief Medical Officer said: “We knew the day would come when we would have our first confirmed case, and in some respects we are fortunate that we have been COVID-19 free until now, as we have taken this time to plan our approach within the hospital and also from a wider perspective.” Scientists responsible for cloning Dolly the Sheep more than two decades ago are reportedly working on a potential treatment for Covid-19 using immune cells from young and healthy volunteers. Researchers from TC Biopharm, who successfully cloned Dolly the Sheep in Edinburgh in 1996, have used the new therapy – which uses immunity-building cell transfusions – to successfully treat cancer. Dr Brian Kelly, senior strategic medical adviser to TC Biopharm, told The Daily Telegraph: “One of the key challenges of fighting viral infection is to develop something that is going to attack the infected cells and not the normal cells. “So the solution that we came up with was to look at the body’s natural defences to viral infection. “In patients who have successfully fought a viral infection, they have expanded their own immune system and that persists after that to stop them becoming infected again.”

