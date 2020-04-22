Coronavirus map LIVE: Lockdown could last until JUNE – based on No 10’s OWN guidance

THE coronavirus lockdown has been extended by at least three weeks, Dominic Raab announced this evening, but the Foreign Secretary may have also hinted the strict measures may be in place until June.

Mr Raab, deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from the illness, said relaxing any of the existing measures would put lives at risk. He said: “Any change to our social distancing measures now would risk a significant increase in the spread of the virus.”

He warned relaxing rules could cause a “second peak” which would risk increasing deaths “substantially”. Ministers agreed the need to prolong social distancing measures following meetings of the Cabinet and the Government’s emergency committee Cobra, amid signs the epidemic in the UK is beginning to peak. The news came as the Department of Health said the COVID-19 death toll in hospitals in the UK had reached 13,729 as of 5pm on Wednesday, up 861 on the figure the day before. Mr Raab told today’s Downing Street briefing: “Earlier today I chaired meetings of the Cabinet and Cobra to consider the advice from Sage on the impact of the existing social distancing measures. “There are indications that the measures we have put in place have been successful in slowing down the spread of this virus. But Sage also say that is a mixed and inconsistent picture and, in some settings, infections are still likely to be increasing.” The rate of infection – the R0 value – was “almost certainly below one in the community”, meaning infected people were passing the disease on to fewer than one other person on average. “But overall we still don’t have the infection rate down as far as we need to.”

Mr Raab said the Government would have to be satisfied on five points before it considered lifting the lockdown. These are: That the NHS can cope

Sustained fall in death rates

Data showing infections decreasing to managable

Testing capacity and PPE able to meet future demand

Wuhan’s prevention and control taskforce’s latest figures have risen from 2,579 to 3,869. The updated figure comes after weeks of scepticism about the reported death toll, due to other countries seeing death tolls reach more than 10,000. The agency gave a list of reasons, such as the number of patients unable to reach hospitals, late, mistaken or double reporting, as well as difficulty linking information reported from private hospitals, temporary hospitals and other medical institutions that handled patients. It said: “Life and the people are paramount. Every loss of life during the epidemic is not just a source of sorrow for their family, but the city as well. “We would like to send our sincere sympathies to the family members of those who died during the epidemic, as well as our comrades and medical staff who sacrificed their lives.” This is despite US President Donald Trump announcing the new guidance toward reopening the country. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 32,600 lives in the US in only a few weeks. The governors acknowledged their social-distancing measures are helping tackle the spread of the virus. At least 650,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the US so far. People across 42 states have been instructed to stay at home and only come out if strictly necessary as part of the preventive measures. Schools, universities and non-essential businesses have also been closed in those the affected states.

The ability to ramp up mass public testing for COVID-19 is seen as a crucial precondition for easing the lockdown, introduced by Boris Johnson on March 23. The Health Secretary Matt Hancock has previously stated that the UK will have the capacity to test 100,000 people per day by the end of April. However, analysis by the Daily Telegraph has shown that the target is very unlikely to get beyond 20,000 a day by the end of the month. To date, the Government has managed just 15,994 tests a day. A Cabinet source told the Mail ministers admitted that the social distancing restrictions would have to stay in place for months in order to avoid a second wave. The source said: “We are starting to see other countries like Germany ease their lockdowns and I don’t think we will want to be too far behind, given the impact on the economy, “But everyone accepts – including industry – that the next phase is not going to be a return to business as usual. “We will need intensive testing and tracing of suspected cases. “And we will have to have social distancing in factories and offices – we will need personal protective equipment in the workplace. “Otherwise we are going to be back in this situation again.” The Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall have written to Second World War veteran Captain Tom Moore, whose fundraising efforts have captured the heart of the nation. William has also made an undisclosed donation to the 99-year-old’s appeal, which has raised more £16 million for the NHS, Kensington Palace has said. Captain Tom has been walking lengths of his garden and originally set himself the target of 100, reaching his goal today. But he has kept striding, at the Bedfordshire home where he lives with his family, and plans to carry on as donations continue to pour in. His actions have won him plaudits from all areas with Boris Johnson, convalescing after spending a period in intensive care with COVID-19, looking at ways to honour the Second World War veteran.

Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds tweeted: “Clapping harder than ever tonight for our carers. You are the best of Britain. “Also clapping for Captain Tom Moore who has now raised over £15m for our NHS. “Not only have you raised an enormous amount of money but you’ve inspired us all.” Millions of Britons have taken part in a mass round of applause in support of NHS staff and key workers. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Every week as millions of us stand on our doorsteps to clap our carers and key workers it is an emotional moment of profound thanks to those who are keeping our country going, putting their health and lives at risk for others. #ClapForOurCarers.” US First Lady Melania Trump has called Carrie Symonds to wish her and Boris Johnson well. She said the US was praying for their “speedy and full recoveries” after Mr Johnson spent a week in hospital with COVID-19. Ms Symonds is engaged to the Prime Minister and expecting their first baby in the summer. France registered 753 more deaths from coronavirus infections today, bringing the total to 17,920, the fourth-highest tally in the world, but the number of people in hospital has declined for a second day running. And in another sign that the lockdown put in place a month ago is working, Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said the total of people in intensive care units fell for the eighth day in a row, at 6,248, a low point since April 1. At 17,920 the number of fatalities is up 4.4 percent over 24 hours, with the rate of increase decelerating again after it has sped up the two previous days.

Dominic Raab has called for a “deep dive” review into how coronavirus was able to spread from China – warning there is “no doubt” it cannot be “business as usual” after the crisis. The Foreign Secretary, who is deputising for Boris Johnson, said “hard questions” needed to be asked about how the virus came about and how its spread was not stopped sooner. He told the daily Downing Street press conference: “I think there absolutely needs to be a very, very deep dive after the event review of the lessons – including of the outbreak of the virus – and I don’t think we can flinch from that at all, it needs to be driven by the science.” He said the UK had good co-operation with China in relation to the return of UK nationals and in procurement of equipment, and that the review would need to be done in a “balanced way”. “But there is no doubt we can’t have business as usual after this crisis, and we will have to ask the hard questions about how it came about and how it couldn’t have been stopped earlier.”

Italy’s coronavirus death toll rose by 525 today, a reduction from yesterday’s 578 figure. But the number of new cases accelerated sharply to 3,786 from a previous 2,667. The daily death toll was the lowest since Sunday, while the tally of new infections was the highest since Sunday. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 rose to 22,170, the Civil Protection Agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States. The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 168,941, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain. The Duke of Cambridge phoned the team behind the new Birmingham Nightingale Hospital to thank them for their efforts – and was told the temporary facility was built “on kindness”. William spoke to a group of staff via videophone from his Norfolk home to learn more about the project and their experiences working while the country is in lockdown. During the conversation, held before the royal formally opened the hospital, project director Morag Gates told the duke: “It was phenomenal teamwork from everybody. It is probably the best example of teamwork I’ve ever seen in my entire 40-year NHS career.” The temporary field hospital was built inside the NEC exhibition centre in just eight days, and William replied: “It is incredible to think how quickly you’ve done that. That is phenomenal speed. “It is so impressive how you all work together, and how well everyone is pulling together. “I can’t congratulate and thank all of you enough for all of your hard work in putting this together. It’s a herculean effort and you should be, rightly, very proud of what you’ve achieved. Thank you for everything you’ve done. It really means a lot to everybody.”

A total of 14 residents at two local authority-run care homes in Portsmouth have died after showing symptoms of COVID-19. Portsmouth City Council confirmed that nine residents of nursing care home Harry Sotnick House and four at Shearwater, a residential home, have died. A local authority spokesman said: “The council is strictly following Government and Public Health England infection control guidance in its care and nursing homes, and is working with the NHS to ensure residents have the best possible care. “Families have been informed and have been offered support. “The Government updated its position late yesterday around the role of care homes in the coronavirus response. “We are reviewing the new guidance now and will make any changes to our approach if any are necessary.”

A rugby player and PHD student has raised £3,500 by running a marathon in his back garden while wearing his pants. George Watkins completed the 26 miles in four hours and 20 minutes, completing 850 laps of his 50 metre garden. The rugby player for Kilburn Cosmos and a member of the Midnight Runners club, said: “Speaking to friends at my running club the Midnight Runners, many of whom are NHS frontline staff, I was inspired to do it when they told me of the difficulties at the moment and how they are putting themselves in danger every day to fight the virus.” To sponsor George The director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has thanked Deputy Irish Premier Simon Coveney for pledging to increase Ireland’s contribution to the WHO. Mr Coveney said the state will donate 9.5 million euro to help with the global response to Covid-19. He highlighted Ireland’s support for the UN health agency, saying “so many countries rely on UN expertise and capacity to save lives”. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted: “Huge thanks to Tanaiste Simon Coveney and the people of Ireland for your continuous support to the WHO and for your increased contribution for 2020 to 9.5 million euro. Together against Covid19! Together, for a healthier, safer world!” Aldi is to sell food online in the UK for the first time in a bid to help vulnerable people in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The German discount supermarket said it well start selling food parcels on its website from tomorrow. It said the parcels will be delivered to homes and have been designed to support vulnerable people and those who are self-isolating. The parcels contain 22 ambient products, including tinned soup, rice, pasta, antibacterial handwash and toilet roll. Parcels will retail at £24.99 including delivery and will be limited to one per customer, the supermarket said. It is the first time Aldi will sell groceries online, having previously only sold homeware and electricals through its website.

The Department of Health and Social care has revealed the UK’s latest numbers today. As of 9am on April 16, there have been 417,648 tests which have been concluded. There were 18,665 on April 15. Of those who have been hospitalised, a further 861 died taking the total to 13,729. Bermingham City Council in conjunction with cross-party MPs have written to Matt Hancock warning their stocks of PPE will run out within two weeks. UK coronavirus deaths have risen by 838 in the last 24 hours according to the latest figures. Those figures include 740 in England, 80 in Scotland and 18 in Northern Ireland. Wales is yet to release its daily figures. There have been a total of 740 new hospital death from COVID-19. That is a decrease from 765 last Thursday.

US unemployment shows 21 million American have lost their jobs over the last four weeks. A further 5.25 million applied for unemployment from the week ending April 11. Scotland’s First Minister said today she hoped to publish an exit strategy next week. Ms Sturgeon announced 779 people in Scotland have died after testing positive for the contagion. That represents a rise of 80 from 699 on Wednesday. She said: “We do firmly believe that the lockdown is having a positive effect. “For example, while we still see fluctuations we are not seeing at this stage significant or sustained increases in the number of people in hospital or in intensive care with the virus. “However, we know these lockdown measures need time to work so we must continue to exercise caution in our predictions, we are by no means through this yet.” The first design for a new ventilator system, made by Oxford firm Penlon in conjunction with other companies including Ford and Siemens, has been approved. The Government has placed 15,000 orders with hundreds expected to be built next week.

MEP and Brexit coordinator, Guy Verhofstadt has criticised the EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen over the failure to conclude a European Recovery Plan. Speaking today, Mr Verhofstadt said: “What are you waiting for, Mrs von der Leyen? “You have the right of initiative. Propose a trillion euro European Recovery Plan, based on new own resources. “Don’t wait for a Council that will never decide. Lift us out of this crisis as Delors did when he launched the single market.” This comes as Ms von der Leyen offered an apology to Italy for not acting quick enough in support. The Office for National Statistics has reported 25 percent of the 5,316 firms across the country closed or paused training in the two weeks to April 5. Firms which have continued to trade furloughed an average of 21 percent of their workforce. The first of six of chartered flights from Romania will land in London on Thursday. The plane is carrying 150 people in order to assist British farmers pick fruit and vegetables. The National Farmers Union estimates a shortage of 70,000 seasonal farmworkers thus causing the new campaign.

Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary, Jon Ashworth has been criticised after an interview on BBC Breakfast. During the interview today, Mr Ashworth called on the Government to provide further details on their exit strategy. He said: “I actually called for a lockdown before the Government introduced one. “We also want more details from the Government on what happens next.” Following his interview, some took to Twitter to criticise the Labour MP. In further data from the ONS, men were revealed to more than twice as likely to die of COID-19 than women. One in five deaths from COVID-19 were in the age group 80-84. The Office for National Statistics has released a series of figures today. Within the figures, statistics showed 91 percent of deaths from coronavirus had underlying health conditions.

Aneela and her son Faris Rose have created a rainbow in their garden from 1035 toy cars to pay tribute to the NHS. They said: “It’s our way of recognising the incredible dedication of our amazing NHS, to whom we are so thankful and proud of. “We loved creating this rainbow over Easter weekend, the whole family got involved. “We knew Faris had collected a lot of cars over the years but we thought it was a few hundred not over a thousand, and this isn’t all of them! “We loved spending hours together in the sunshine, being creative whilst showing our heartfelt appreciation and love for our NHS.” Speaking today, the WHO’s Dr Hans Kluge, regional director for Europe said the continent is still in the midst of a serious crisis. He said: “The storm clouds of this pandemic still hang heavily over the European region. “The next few weeks will be critical for Europe. “Make no mistake, despite the spring weather, we are in the middle of a storm.”

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen admitted the trade bloc had let down Italy during the virus pandemic. He told the EU Parliament this morning: “It is also true that too many were not there on time when Italy needed a helping hand at the very beginning. “And yes for that, it is right that Europe as a whole offers a heartfelt apology.” US President Donald Trump is expected to announce new guidelines on Thursday to allow some states to ease social distancing measures. In a White House briefing on Wednesday, Mr Trump said rules for certain states would be announced. After Ms Dorries insisted a lockdown could last until a vaccine is developed, Mr Hancock said it was too early to consider a resumption of normal life. He said: “What Nadine is saying is that this talk about an exit strategy, with the idea that we go immediately back to exactly how things were before, it is far too early for that. “We are seeing that peak, but it’s still far too high. And so it is too early to be making changes.”

Health minister, Nadine Dorries has claimed the UK will be in lockdown until a vaccine is formulated. Experts have stated a vaccine could take as many as 18 months. The Tory MP said yesterday: “There is only one way we can ‘exit’ full lockdown and that is when we have a vaccine. “Until then, we need to find ways we can adapt society and strike a balance between the health of the nation and our economy.” China-UK relations will need to be changed after the coronavirus pandemic is over, Tory peer, Lord William Hague has claimed. Speaking to Policy Exchange UK, claimed the virus pandemic has made a strong case for western countries to re-evaluate their relations with China. He said: “It’s very important for the consumption and trade of wildlife to end in China and the rest of the world unless we want to see this repeated many times in the future. “It’s very important for data to be shared fully when a worldwide pandemic arrives. “These are obvious and immediate implications although they have to be acted on further. “But in my view this crisis reinforces the case for two major pillars to be established for western policies towards China.”

Professor, Neil Ferguson from Imperial College London has claimed the UK may need to maintain some form of social distancing until a vaccine is developed. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Ferguson said social distancing may need to be maintained until a vaccine is available. He said: “I think that will very much depend on quite how quickly case numbers go down, and that does require us to get on top of things like transmission rates in hospitals and care homes. “I think the other thing I would say is that it really requires a single-minded emphasis in Government and the health system on scaling up testing and putting in place the ability to track down cases in the community and contact-trace. “Because without that, our estimates show we have relatively little leeway; if we relax measures too much then we’ll see a resurgence of transmission. “What we really need is the ability to put something in their place. If we want to open schools, let people get back to work, then we need to keep transmission down in another manner. “And I should say, it’s not going to be going back to normal. We will have to maintain some form of social distancing, a significant level of social distancing, probably indefinitely until we have a vaccine available.” Health Secretary, Matt Hancock has revealed the death toll of NHS staff has risen from 19 to 27 this morning. The new number includes Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28 who worked as a nurse at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital. Ms Agyapong was pregnant at the time and her baby was successfully delivered by caesarean section.

A leaked letter seen by the BBC by the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass), has stated the Government has created a rise in workload due to its mixed messages. Sent to the Department of Health and Social Care, the letter also stated the handling of Personal Protective Equipment had been shambolic. Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London has reported hospital admissions have been declining for a week. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the announcement from Mr Ferguson could indicate the UK has passed its peak. Professor Chris Whitty confirmed yesterday, ministers will be given permission to plan an exit strategy over the next 10 days as experts gather information over the impact of the virus. Some ministers have already called for schools to be the first to re-open, while certain fast-food chains have announced a handful of shops will open to serve medical staff. He said: “The more understanding we have of where that is, which will happen over the next ten days, the more easy it is to judge how we can go into the next phase in a way that is properly evidence-based.”

