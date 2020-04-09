Coronavirus map LIVE: Lockdown has NO CHANCE of ending after 3 weeks, Raab finally admits

DOMINIC RAAB has confirmed the Government is not ready to review the initial three week lockdown period in the UK as the coronavirus health crisis continues.

The Foreign Secretary, who is deputising for the Prime Minister while he remains in intensive care, told the daily press conference in Downing Street any change of plans would be guided by scientific and medical evidence. Mr Raab said: “In terms of the review, we are not at that stage yet. “We will take any decision when the time is right, based on the facts and the scientific and medical advice.

“Our number one and overriding focus right now is on conveying the key message which is that everyone needs to keep adhering to this guidance.” Coronavirus deaths in the UK have increased by 786 in the past 24 hours taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities above 6,000. The Department for Health has confirmed as of 5pm on Monday the total number of coronavirus deaths stands at 6,159 an increase from 5,373 on the previous day. Health authorities also said 213,181 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the UK of which 55,242 tested positive.

The number is increasing by more than 3,000 a day reaching 30,217 since the first case was confirmed four weeks ago. Reported fatalities remain much lower than other badly hit countries, at 649. Asian stockmarkets staretd Wednesday seeing sell-offs of shares, after two days of positive gains. Wild swings in oil prices are impacting the confidence of investors, Reuters reports. John Prine died on Tuesaday at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He leaves behind a remarkable collection of folk-country classics. The songwriter was much admired by Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. Hits include “Hello in There,” about the devastating loneliness of an elderly couple; “Sam Stone,” a portrait of a drug-addicted Vietnam soldier suffering from PTSD; and “Paradise,” an ode to his parents’ strip-mined hometown of Paradise, Kentucky, which became an environmental anthem The 73-year-old singer contracted the disease after returning from a tour to Europe and was admiited to hospital last month, where he remained for 13 days. The first train in 11 weeks departed Wuhan on Wednesday morning. The city was the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic now sweeping the world. The city’s unprecedented lockdown served as an example to the rest of the world. The city’s 11 million residents are now permitted to leave without special authorization as long as a mandatory smartphone application powered by a mix of data-tracking and government surveillance shows they are healthy and have not been in recent contact with anyone confirmed to have the virus, The Guardian reports A spokeswoman for the NHS hopsital confirmed that the first patients had been admitted but refused to confirm how many. The hospital has 4,000 beds in over 80 wards and was constructed in just nine days. It will treat patients suffering from COVID-19. The facility will require up to 16,000 staff in clinical and ancillary roles to keep it running

The chief executive of Square and Twitter, , has pledged $1bn (£810m) of his equity in the payments processor towards fighting the outbreak. In a tweet, he wrote: “I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI.” Donald Trump said that the British government is desperate for ventilators and had asked him to provide them with 200 of the lifesaving machines. The US president made the remarks during the coronavirus briefing at the White House on Tuesday. The UK is believed to have a stock currently of around only 8,000 ventilators. Ministers have suggested that the NHS will need at least 30,000 to be able to cope with the expected demand. Prof Mauro Ferrari has resigned as the president of the European Research Council (ERC), according to the Financial Times The scientist has become very dilliusioned with the European response to Covid-19. The EU’s top scientist, who only started a four-year term job on January 1, was disappointed at having failed to persuade Brussels to mount a coordinated response to the pandemic. The FT quotes him as saying: “I arrived at the ERC a fervent supporter of the EU [but] the Covid-19 crisis completely changed my views, though the ideals of international collaboration I continue to support with enthusiasm.” German banks were the worst performing across the eurozone even before the coronavirus crisis hit according to new data, sparking widespread fears for the economic future of the EU’s largest economy. Research by the European Central Bank (ECB) has revealed the profitability of the banking sector across the eurozone declined for the first time in three years. Of the 21 German banks observed by the ECB, the average return on equity was a tiny 0.08 percent – below the industry average of 5.2 percent. Ireland has recorded its highest daily toll in the coronavirus outbreak, with 36 deaths reported in 24 hours. A total of 210 people have died in Ireland so far in the pandemic. There were 345 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported today, taking the total to 5,709.

Britons across the country joined together to ‘Clap for Boris’ in a touching tribute to the Prime Minister who is currently hospitalised with a coronavirus infection. Inspired by the ‘Clap for NHS’campaign, UK residents self-isolating and social distancing up and down the nation have risen to applaud the Prime Minister who remains in intensive care. Dominic Raab will not hold a weekly audience with The Queen in the absence of Boris Johnson who remains in intensive care, Downing Street has confirmed. Instead Downing Street has said the Queen, who is staying in Windsor, will be kept up to date by the Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill and Mr Johnson’s private secretary. Number 10 said: “Buckingham Palace and Her Majesty the Queen have been kept regularly informed about the Prime Minister’s condition and that will continue. “The Cabinet Secretary and the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary will continue their contacts with the Royal Household on the Prime Minister’s behalf.” Asked whether Mr Raab would field any phone calls with the Queen, the spokesman added: “No, it has been agreed with the Royal Household that weekly audiences will not go ahead.” A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister’s condition is stable and he remains in intensive care for close monitoring. He is in good spirits.”

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France has increased to 10,328. The Chief Medical Officer for England admitted that Germany “got ahead” in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus compared to the UK and other countries. Professor Chris Whitty said: “We all know Germany got ahead in terms of its ability to do testing for the virus and there’s a lot to learn from that. “We have been trying to learn the lessons from that.” The Government’s chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance said the number of new cases “could be moving in the right direction” but it would not be clear “for a week or so”. “It’s possible that we’re beginning to see the beginning of change in terms of the curve flattening a little bit. “We won’t know that for sure for a week or so. “There hasn’t been the accelerated take-off and again it’s possible that we’re beginning to see the start of a change where we might see numbers flattening off. “It does begin to suggest that things might be moving in the right direction in terms of numbers and it’s important that we carry on with the measures that we have got in place in order to make sure that this does go in the right direction.” Dominic Raab said: “Well first of all, decision making by Government is made by collective Cabinet responsibilities, so that is the same as before. “But we’ve got very clear directions, very clear instructions from the Prime Minister, and we’re focused with total unity and total resolve on implementing them so that when he’s back, I hope in very short order, we will have made the progress that he would expect and that the country would expect.”

Dominic Raab said: "Well first of all, decision making by Government is made by collective Cabinet responsibilities, so that is the same as before. "But we've got very clear directions, very clear instructions from the Prime Minister, and we're focused with total unity and total resolve on implementing them so that when he's back, I hope in very short order, we will have made the progress that he would expect and that the country would expect." Dominic Raab said: "I think it is worth remembering that, as will be the case for many people up and down the country who know someone at work who has fallen ill with coronavirus, it is a shock to all of us. "He is not just the Prime Minister. For all of us in Cabinet, he is not just our boss. "He is also a colleague and he is also our friend. So all our thoughts and prayers are with the Prime Minister at this time, with Carrie and his whole family. "And I'm confident he will pull through because if there is one thing that I know about this Prime Minister is he is a fighter and he will be back leading us through this crisis in short order." Dominic Raab has given a health update on the condition of the Prime Minister. The Foreign Secretary said: "He's receiving the very best care from the excellent medical team at St Thomas's Hospital. He remained stable overnight. "He's receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any assistance, he's not required any mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support. "He remains in good spirits and in keeping with usual clinical practise his progress continues to be monitored closely in critical care." He added: "I'm confident he'll pull through because if there's one thing I know about this Prime Minister, he's a fighter." Dominic Raab is delivering the daily coronavirus press conference from Downing Street alongside England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and the Government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance. New York has reported its deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic with 731 new deaths. The total number of deaths in the state now stands at 5,489. The number of fatalities in a single day increased from the 599 deaths recorded yesterday.

Smoke has been spotted rising into the skyline above London’s ExCeL Centre – which has been transformed into Nightingale Hospital to help manage the coronavirus crisis. Smoke was spotted rising near London’s ExCel Centre on Tuesday afternoon just before 3pm. Some online commentators questioned whether a fire had broken out near the site of the converted Nightingale Hospital. A Clarence House spokesman said the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have sent a message to Boris Johnson wishing him a “speedy recovery”. Prince William has wished Boris Johnson a speedy recovery in his battle with coronavirus and said his thoughts are with the Prime Minister’s family. The Duke of Cambridge sent the goodwill message via the Kensington Palace Twitter account and signed off with his “W” initial. He said: “Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus. “We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time. W”

The Royal Family twitter account said: ” Earlier today The Queen sent a message to Carrie Symonds and to the Johnson family. Her Majesty said they were in her thoughts and that she wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery.” Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, began her daily briefing today by sending her best wishes to the prime minister, telling him: “We are all willing you on, Boris”. She announced an increase of 268 positive cases in Scotland, taking the total to 4,229, and a further 74 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total deaths to 296. She cautioned that this increase reflected fewer registrations over the weekend. UK doctors are being put at risk by a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), with some calling the current provision “useless”, the British Medical Association (BMA) has warned. “Good news from No 10. “The PM is stable condition and in good spirits. “He is conscious and doesn’t have pneumonia.” “The PM has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits.” “He has received standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support. “There has been no diagnosis of pneumonia.” The country’s Health Commission confirmed there had been no deaths and 32 confirmed cases. China reported no coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, the first time since it started publishing daily figures in January. The National Health Commission said it had 32 confirmed cases, down from 39 on Monday. It comes as the government is under scrutiny as to whether it is underreporting its figures. The government says more than 3,331 people have died and 81,740 have been confirmed as infected. All of the confirmed cases on Tuesday had arrived from overseas. At the end of the southern hemisphere’s summer, all British Antarctic Survey staff except the core team will be extracted. But some of the usual routes they might have travelled through have been closed because of lockdowns. Instead, researchers will be ferried to the Falkland Islands and will then be flown to the UK with the help of the Royal Air Force (RAF). The research agency is also chartering a cruise ship in Port Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands, to act as temporary accommodation.

The number of deaths worldwide from the coronavirus has passed 75,000 since the outbreak was first identified at the end of 2019, according to the tally of official statistics kept by Johns Hopkins University. Italy remains the worst affected country, with 16,523 deaths so far, followed by Spain, where the death toll is 13,798. The US is now third worst-affected, with 10,993 deaths. There has been a higher number of daily deaths reported in Spain today. Spain has reported a slight increase in the daily death toll of coronavirus for the first time in five days, with 743 people succumbing overnight. The FTSE 100 is up by 2.8 percent, and stocks on Germany and Italy’s blue-chip indices have both gained 4.3 percent. He said: “Many thanks for kind messages. In accordance with the guidance, I am isolating at home after a member of my family started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday. I have not displayed any symptoms and am continuing to work as normal.”

A new study on mice offers hope for a vaccine against coronavirus, according to the researchers behind it. Her Majesty added: “The dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all.” Nine prisoners have died after contracting coronavirus, according to figures seen by the BBC’s home affairs correspondent, Danny Shaw. New cases in South Korea stay under 50 for second day in a row. The European country with the highest number of confirmed cases is Spain. But on Monday the health ministry confirmed a daily death toll of 637, the lowest in almost two weeks, and a further decline in the infection rate. Other countries have seen similar trends.

Donald Trump “has stake in anti-Malaria drug” Hydroxychloroquine. Donald Trump has been pushing the drug, a known anti-malarial drug, as the treatment for the virus, encouraging patients to take it, saying: “What do you have to lose?” Although evidence from China does suggest that it has an effect on speeding recovery. He said: “Our thoughts are with the PM, his fiance and his family.” He added that the Labour Party will “act in the national interest” and work “constructively with the government” during the coronavirus. Pakistan has quarantined 20,000 people after they attended a gathering organised by an Islamic missionary movement, Tablighi Jamaat. Officials are concerned that they could be spreading the virus in the country and overseas. Moscow Times reported Evan Gershkovich said: “Another single-day record increase in coronavirus cases in Russia. “After a nearly 1,000 case jump yesterday, today there are 1,154 new cases countrywide, bringing the total up to nearly 7,500.”

There were 32 new cases in the country – all from overseas Mr Gove has said the Prime Minister had some oxygen support and if his condition changes the government will make an official statement. He said: “He’s not on a ventilator no. The prime minister has received some oxygen support and he is kept under, of course, close supervision.” There has been a spike in coronavirus infections in the country. “I have decided that a situation gravely affecting people’s life and the economy has occurred. This evening, I plan to call a government headquarters meeting and declare a state of emergency,” Abe said Tuesday. He announced the plan a day earlier, citing “rapid increases of new infections, particularly in urban areas like Tokyo and Osaka”. She tweeted: “I’m so scared right now, having trouble breathing, fever and cough. Getting tested for Covid-19 praying it’s not positive.”