Coronavirus map LIVE: NHS consultant first frontline hospital worker to die of Covid-19

THE first NHS frontline worker has died after contracting COVID-19 it has been confirmed today as the cases of the virus continue to rise.

Amged El-Hawrani, died on Saturday night after contracting the virus University Hospitals of Burton and Derby have confirmed. Police have also threatened to name and shame the parents of children found flouting the coronavirus lockdown as the UK death toll exceeds 1,200. Officers from Greater Manchester police have taken to social media to urge parents to keep their children indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. Officers from Leigh, Atherton and Hindley have said they are receiving a number of reports of youths gathering. They warned if parents are unable to keep their children at home during the lockdown, they will publicly be named and shamed. It comes after the Department of Health revealed a further 209 people in the UK have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 1,228.

They wrote on Twitter: “Report of youths getting onto playing fields at Lowton High. “Here’s the deal, if you can keep your little Ronaldos at home & obey the lockdown, we won’t put your names on here when we don’t find your children & waste valuable time and resources.” It follows another post stating they were receiving a high volume of calls that teenagers were gathering in public places. It read: “We are still getting reports of people defying the lockdown.

“Please stay at home unless completely necessary to go out. “Parents, do you know where your children are? “A number of the reports we get are about youths gathering together!” Many Twitter users supported the move, with one person writing: “Name and shame and fine them.” A second person said: “Name them please and fine them £1,000, soon stop it when money comes into it.”

The US President made the shocking announcement during his daily update to the nation on Sunday. Mr Trump said: “The highest point of the death rate is likely to hit in two weeks. “Therefore we will be extending our guidelines.” Dr Anthony Fauci, who is in Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, said that up to 200,000 Americans could die after contracting the virus. As of today, the US 139,675 confirmed cases. According to figures collected by Johns Hopkins University there have been 2,436 coronavirus-related deaths in the country. King’s College Hospital Trust has recorded 31 deaths from Covid-19. However, national figures show just 11 deaths at its three hospitals due to a time lag in updating the figures. As a result there have been a number of claims the official death toll for coronavirus is far lower than the true number of casualties reported by hospitals.

NHS doctors have been forced to significantly tighten their intensive care admission criteria since the beginning of the outbreak. A senior consultant recently revealed the shortage of resources has lead to further restrictions on who qualifies for intensive care. Speaking to the Telegraph, a senior NHS consultant said overstretched resources being used for a long time must mean doctors must be “reasonably certain” the patient will recover. They said: “As we learn more about the disease, we are being much more careful about which patients are being considered for critical care. “In normal times we will give most people the benefit of the doubt. That has changed. The Prime Minister delivered a speech on a video link on Sunday evening to deliver the latest update on the coronavirus outbreak. He revealed that 20,000 former NHS staff have returned to work in order to help stop the virus. Mr Johnson, who is quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, referenced a speech delivered by Mrs Thatcher in which she claimed there is “no such thing as society” during an interview in Women’s Own in 1987. However, Mr Johnson used the quote to argue the deadly virus has proved the opposite is actually true. He said: “One thing I think the coronavirus crisis has already proved is that there really is such a thing as society.”

Officers in Derby said they were in “absolute shock” after finding 25 people – including children – gathered together with food, alcohol and the karaoke machine. A group from Bristol were also ordered to go home after travelling to climb a mountain in Wales. They were attempting to scale the peak of Pen Y Fan, which is located in the Brecon Beacons National Park, before police intervened. Chief Constable Gareth Morgan, of Staffordshire Police, told the Daily Express some people may only realise the scale of Britain’s health emergency when someone they know is fighting for their life. He apologised if police seem heavy-handled as they try and urge people to follow government guidance Boris Johnson has confirmed that 20,000 former NHS staff have returned to the service to help fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Mr Johnson said: “Thank you to everybody who’s now coming back into the NHS in such huge numbers,” the Prime Minister said. “Just this evening I can tell you we have 20,000 NHS staff coming back to the colours. “It’s a most amazing thing. And that’s in addition to the 750,000 members of the public who have volunteered to help us get through this crisis.” The Dublin hotel and conference centre will be the first of a series of new coronavirus centres. This comes as the death toll has risen by 10 in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 46.

France’s death toll has risen by 292. The overall number of deaths now stands at 2,606. New York’s Governor, Anthony Cuomo has reported 7,195 cases of COVID-19 across the state. That brings the overall total to 59,613. Syria has confirmed its first death from COVID-19. This comes as the World Health Organization has insisted the conflict in the country has severely weakened the country’s health system. The number of deaths in Italy has risen by 756 in the last 24 hours. The total of mortalities in the country now stands at 10,779. Speaking at the press conference today, Mr Jenrick insisted millions of pieces of equipment would be delivered to NHS frontline workers. He added: “We simply cannot and should not ask people to be on the frontline without the right protective equipment.”

Social distancing measures will be in place for at least six months and “could go further” the deputy chief medical officer has warned. Jennie Harries said the Government was working with a “moving target” and couldn’t put a specific time stamp on when measures will be relaxed. She said the strict lockdown measures would be reduced within three weeks, but social distancing would likely continue for three to six months before gradually being lifted. If measures were relaxed now there would be a second peak, she said. Millions of pieces of protective equipment have been delivered to every hospital, GP surgery, dentist surgery, care home, hospice, pharmacy and home care provider in the country, Robert Jenrick said. The Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, today announced at the daily briefing that the pledge includes 170 million masks, 42.8 million gloves, 13.7 million aprons, 182,000 gowns, almost 10 million items of cleaning equipment and 2.3 million pairs of eye protective equipment. The Government has established a National Supply Distribution Response team to handle the operation. They will be supported by members of the armed forces and other emergency services, who are working around the clock to deliver the equipment to the people who need it the most. Mr Jenrick added that 50,000 food parcels will be delivered to those who have been asked to stay at home. An estimated 1.2 million people have been asked to home and the Government has launched a plan to supply those people with food. Speaking at the Government’s press conference today, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government announced the creation of strategic centres across the UK. The centre will be made up of experts, army officials, NHS staff and local authorities in order to carry out essential work across the country. He added: “This is an unprecedented step in peace time, we haven’t done anything like this since the Second World War. “This means that we are establishing strategic coordination centres across the whole country.”

University Hospitals of Derby and Burton have confirmed, consultant Amged El-Hawrani, 55 died after contracting COVID-19 on Saturday night. Amged’s son Ashraf, said: “Most of my Dad’s time was dedicated towards his family, and the rest of that time was dedicated towards his profession. “He taught me the significance of respect and equality. “He also stressed the importance of not worrying about the things I cannot control, which he displayed to me right up until the end of his life. “He did not seek the praise and approval of others, he was satisfied by viewing the positive effects of his actions and the wellbeing of his family. I am incredibly proud to say that for 18 years of my life, Amged El-Hawrani was my father.” First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon has announced the Parliament will meet for one day next week to discuss emergency legislation. She said: “Amongst a number of other things that legislation will ensure that no-one can be evicted from their home during this crisis. “It will increase to six months in most cases the minimum period of notice a landlord must give to a tenant before eviction. “The legislation will apply to tenants in both the private sector and the social housing sector and will provide all tenants with additional security at what is an immensely difficult time.

A 14-year-old boy has died after contracting COVID-19 in Portugal it has been confirmed. The young boy’s death is now thought to be the youngest during the coronavirus outbreak after a 16-year-old girl also passed away in France. Holland’s death toll has risen to 771 after 132 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases has risen to 10,866, an increase of 1,104. Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio has warned the city will run out of critical medical supplies within a month. New York has become the epicentre of the outbreak in the US with a reported 672 cases in the city, while a further 728 people have died from the virus. Mr de Blasio said told CNN: “Here in New York City, it feels like a wartime environment. “This is going to be a long crisis.”

The Irish Government is to roll out a voluntary phone-tracking app to alert users if someone they have been in contact with develops COVID-19. The phone app, which will keep track of people the user has come into close physical contact with and alert them if they later test positive, is expected to be launched within 10 days, Ireland's Health Service Executive said. Ten more people have died in Wales after testing positive for coronavirus. Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the voronavirus outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "148 new cases have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1241, although the true number of cases is likely to be higher. 10 further deaths have been reported to us of people who had tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the number of deaths in Wales to 48. We offer our condolences to families and friends affected, and we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality. Officers from Greater Manchester police have taken to social media to urge parents to keep their children indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. They wrote on Twitter: "Report of youths getting onto playing fields at Lowton High. "Here's the deal, if you can keep your little Ronaldos at home & obey the lockdown, we won't put your names on here when we don't find your children & waste valuable time and resources." Police forces are having to carry out night patrols in deserted city and town centres across the UK, as burglars target shops and pubs left unattended due to the coronavirus lockdown. Just 24 hours after the lockdown was first introduced, Manchester police reported a number of suspects were found carrying crowbars and hammers. But Manchester isn't the only city encountering a rise in burglaries, with Liverpool police stating several pubs and construction sites had been targeted this week. Elsewhere, police in Cleveland, a county in north east England, said nine business premises were broken into in the space of 24 hours last week. A man has been arrested after deliberately coughing in the face of a paramedic, Glouchershire police have said. The ambulance service was called just before 11pm on Saturday to a man in Stroud, Gloucestershire, who was feeling unwell. They attended an address where another man who was self-isolating allegedly deliberately coughed in the face of one of the paramedics. The 43-year-old man, was arrested, charged and remanded for assaulting an emergency worker by way of coughing and threatening GBH by infecting with COVID-19.

The Spanish Government is preparing to tighten up its coronavirus lockdown after the country reported another significant surge in cases. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the “extraordinarily tough” measures are needed to halt the spread of the virus and reduce the demand on hospitals. A UK postal worker is carrying out his rounds in fancy dress to “lift the spirits” of the community during the coronavirus outbreak. Jon Matson, from South Tyneside, said he had so far dressed as Little Bo Beep and a Greek soldier for his deliveries. The 39-year-old said he had been told he could do his round in fancy dress as long as he wore his ID and company-provided shoes A former French minister has become the most senior European politician to die after contracting the coronavirus. Patrick Devedjian, 75, died early on Sunday morning. Just days before, the former politician has said he was “tired but stable”. Mr Devedjian is the former President of the Hauts-de-Seine departmental council. He was not known to have any underlying medical condition. The number of people who have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Spain has risen to 6,528 after 838 more people died. The European country also recorded 6,549 new cases, bringing the total to 78,797.

The number of people who have volunteered to help the NHS combat COVID-19 has reached 750,000 – three times the initial target, the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) has announced. Health Secretary Matt Hancock initially set the target at 250,000 but soon extended it after large swathes of people signed up to the scheme. The drive will now be temporarily paused to enable the RVS to process the applications and work together with the NHS to get the volunteeers up and running. The winner of the Labour leadership race will be announced next weekend and one of the candidates has revealed they have pre-recorded acceptance speeches due to the coronavirus outbreak. Rebecca Long-Bailey, who has been backed by Jeremy Corbyn, said the final three candidates have been asked to pre-record victory speeces ahead of the announcement. She said:”I think it’s trying to deal with these strange times and have an announcement on the leadership contest that our members and the public can view from their homes really. “It’s logistically quite challenging and I think we’ve all been asked to do this victory speech so that it can be sent out over the airwaves as quickly as possible after we win.” The chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing has said that about 20 percent of frontline workers have had to take time off work to self-isolate after developing symptoms of coronavirus. Dame Donna Kinnair told Sky’s Sophy Ridge: “Last week it was about 20 percent of nurses, or frontline workers, who were doing it. “I don’t know the exact proportion of nurses in that, 20 percent to 25 percent, so there are a number of nurses who would like to be tested to get on with their job if they are not positive for COVID-19.”

Britain’s lockdown must be in place until June in order to properly prevent the spread of coronavirus, a senior health chief has warned. Professor Neil Ferguson has warned Britons could be forced to stay at home for nearly three months. He told the Sunday Times: “We’re going to have to keep these measures in place, in my view, for a significant period of time — probably until the end of May, maybe even early June. May is optimistic.” The health chief also warned that when the lockdown was eventually lifted, Britons would still be told to adhere to social distancing measures. Labour MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan has warned that no single group of people are immune from coronavirus. The MP for Tooting in south London, who has returned to work as a doctor to help with the outbreak, said: “We were hearing so often that it only really affects people over 70, it only really affects people that have underlying health conditions, and that’s why I asked the Prime Minister in (PMQs) – why are the social distancing measures merely just suggestions? “Because what we were seeing echoed on the NHS frontline was the fact that people were coming in who were young, fit and healthy. “Of course, the majority of the patients will be older, those that actually require ventilation, but no single group of people are immune.” Michael Gove has said the UK has increased the number of coronavirus tests to 10,000 a day. He said: “We’ve increased, as I say, the number of tests to 10,000 a day. “We’re going to move to get that up to 25,000 a day and we’re doing all that we can to increase and to accelerate that, and I hope that we will be able to test as many frontline workers at the earliest possible stage. “We’ve been working, as I say, with scientists, with the big players in providing medical supplies and drugs, like Boots, and others, in order to increase the number of tests that we have.”