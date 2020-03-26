Coronavirus next phase: What is the third phase of Boris Johnson’s plan? What is research

CORONAVIRUS has forced the government to enter the second phase of its four-stage action plan, with Boris Johnson declaring COVID-19 the worst public health crisis “in a generation”. What is the third step in Boris Johnson’s plan?

Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, has caused more than 120,000 worldwide cases, with many governments now struggling to contain the disease at its peak. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a pandemic, and the government has responded in kind by upgrading the UK’s phased response.

What is the third phase of Boris Johnson’s action plan? The government’s response to the coronavirus is a four-step action plan designed to slow and mitigate COVID-19’s spread through the UK. The first step in the process was the “contain” phase, which saw officials identify and isolate cases as they arrived from other countries. Health officials initially concerned themselves with preventing the virus from transmitting locally, which has since happened.

Now the virus has established itself the government will “delay” its spread and seek to take mounting pressure off the NHS. However, much like the contain phase, delaying COVID-19 may only provide temporary help, and the government may need to progress to its penultimate “research” phase. The research phase will see the government continue to focus on its public health prerogatives, but step up its scientific approach. The bulk their focus will fall on partnering with research organisations in search of “vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics; or to address the epidemiology, spread or underpinning knowledge of COVID-19”.

The government’s action plan reads: “Our health and social care departments across the UK are seeking to build on the relationships they have with institutions involved in health protection research. “A number of these are involved in research in relation to the COVID-19 epidemic. “This includes one on Emergency Preparedness and Response led by King’s College London. “It brings together experts on how to conduct important research that includes research on how to respond to infectious disease outbreaks such as COVID-19.”

The UK is one of several European countries which are seeing rapid replication of COVID-19, with a total of 596 infections. Of those cases, 10 proved fatal, mostly in older men and women with chronic health conditions. Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, said in reality between 5,000 and 10,000 people may have contracted COVID-19. Government health advisers are working on the assumption the virus may not peak until June this year.

Speaking after a COBRA meeting yesterday, the Prime Minister warned people would lose their loved ones “before their time”, as the virus is “more dangerous” than the seasonal flu. He said: “Some people compare it to seasonal flu, alas that is not right. “Owing to the lack of immunity, this disease is more dangerous. “It is going to spread further and I must level with you, I must level with the British public, many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time.”

