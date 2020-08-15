Coronavirus: No further deaths and 67 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that there have been no new deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said that 67 new cases of the disease have been confirmed here.

There have now been a total of 26,995 confirmed cases of Covid-19 here, and 1,774 deaths as a result of the virus.

Of the cases notified today;

35 are men / 32 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

38 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

16 cases have been identified as community transmission

18 in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 9 in Clare, 5 in Limerick, and the rest of the 18 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, Wicklow.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said: “We have seen cases rising all across the country this week. We must continue to do all we can to avoid a return to where we were in March and April.

“We have also seen an increase in the average number of contacts for confirmed cases up to 6. It is crucial to keep your social contacts low to limit the spread of this disease.

“We all have a responsibility to stop this. Social distancing applies to all age groups – wherever you are this weekend, keep your distance.”