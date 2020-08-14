Coronavirus: No new deaths and 92 more cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE said no new deaths have been recorded relating to Covid-19.

The Department of Health confirmed 92 new cases this evening.

There have now been a total of 26,929 cases here, and 1,774 deaths of patients diagnosed with the disease.

Of the cases notified today;

43 are men / 48 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

43 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

12 cases have been identified as community transmission

24 in Dublin, 24 in Kildare, 8 in Limerick, 6 in Carlow, 6 in Kilkenny, 5 in Meath, 5 in Clare, and remaining 14 cases are in Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wicklow.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said: “We expected that this week the daily figures we report would rise and fall. NPHET is closely monitoring all trends, patterns and changes in the data, including not just case numbers but locations, age groups, and sources of transmission.

“We are asking those in Kildare, Laois and Offaly to hold firm and stay with us in the measures introduced last weekend. As today’s figures show, cases are also occurring in several other counties around the country. This is still about a united, whole of country approach. The only way we can effectively suppress Covid-19 across Ireland in the long term is if we act together to protect each other.

“Individual actions break the chains of transmission of this virus. Avoiding crowded places, limiting your social contacts, working from home where possible, not attending house parties, keeping 2 metre distance, washing your hands and wearing a face covering – all of these safe behaviours matter, and all of them add up to make a significant difference.”