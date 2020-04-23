Coronavirus nurse who was working night shifts just days ago dies aged 84

Margaret Tapley chose not to retire and was still on the front line working night shifts until a few days ago. But she has died at the aged of 84 after a heroic fight against the pandemic

A heroic nurse who chose not to retire has died aged 84 just days after doing night shifts.

Hundreds of retired NHS personnel – doctors, nursers, and other essential workers – have returned to the front line to help fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Margaret Tapley didn’t even retire, as she was entitled to retire 20 years ago but chose to carry on working and caring for others.

But just a few days ago, she caught Covid-19 while she was at work.

Today, nurses’ news feed Nursing Notes announced that Margaret has died aged 84.

She is one of dozens of NHS and private healthcare staff; heart surgeons, nurses, porters and volunteers, who have lost their lives to Covid-19 in the UK.

Government figures say there have been 27 verified deaths of NHS staff during the pandemic, but many others are thought to have died. The Guardian has reported 77 deaths of medical personnel up to Friday.

Margaret’s granddaughter Hannah paid a moving tribute to her in an emotional Facebook post where she described her as “hard working, caring and perfect”.

She said: “She was 84 and the strongest woman I’ve ever met in my life. I considered her as an additional parent and I’d never be able to do anything I have done without her.

“I am so proud to call her my grandma. She was the most hard working, caring and perfect woman out there. Devoting her life to others and working for the NHS doing night shifts as a nurse at her age!

“So many people will have such amazing memories of her as she affected so many peoples lives in such a positive way.”

“One of my many favourites,” Hannah continued, “will be how excited she always got when we saw each other and the messages she would send me before every competition to motivate/calm me down.”

She added: “Everyday she would text and phone me sometimes talking about the most random things and I will miss this extremely.

“She was one of my biggest fans and would support me through everything.

“I’m not quite sure how to adapt to this but I know she will be watching everything and supporting myself and all my family just in a different place.”

Mrs Tapley is thought to be the oldest NHS employee to have been killed by the virus.

Nurse Matt Bodell, the editor of Nursing Notes, said: “Our team of nurses is working tirelessly to ensure the name of every health and social care professionals that dies of COVID-19 while serving their patients is remembered.