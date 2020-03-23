Coronavirus outbreak forces F1 to postpone Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The COVID-19 virus has forced Formula 1 to postpone yet another race as the pandemic continues to tighten its grip on global sport

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has become the latest race of the 2020 Formula One season to be postponed, race organisers have announced.

Officials from the Baku City Circuit said on Monday: “The postponement was agreed upon after extensive discussions with Formula 1 as well as the FIA and the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic.

“This comes as a direct result of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and has been based entirely on the expert guidance provided to us by the relevant authorities.”

It becomes the eighth race of the year to be postponed or cancelled – after the Australian, Bahrain, Vietnam, Chinese, Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix – as the world reacts to the coronavirus outbreak.

After the first seven Grands Prix of the year were put on hold or called off, there had been hopes that the season could begin with the Azerbaijan race in Baku, but organisers have now confirmed the race will not go ahead as planned on June 7th.

