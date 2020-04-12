Coronavirus: Patient sends chilling warning to PM about intensive care – ‘Horrendous’

CORONAVIRUS is a deadly infection that’s easily spread among the public and has killed more than 5,000 people in the UK. One COVID-19 patient has described his intensive care treatment, and sent Prime Minister Boris Johnson a chilling warning about his experience in an ICU after his coronavirus virus symptoms worsened.

Coronavirus is an infectious disease which has been confirmed in more than one million individuals across the world. One patient has explained what happens in an intensive care unit (ICU), as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition deteriorates, and is admitted into intensive care.

A man that’s survived coronavirus has described his experience in intensive care, after he was admitted into an ICU over COVID-19 symptoms. Matt Dockray was discharged from hospital three weeks after he first fell ill. He explained the process of being admitted into an ICU, and the exact treatment that patients will receive. Dockray described the experience as “horrendous”, and “one of the most horrible experiences you’ll go through”.

“There’s no way of describing it. Personally, it was a horrendous experience,” Dockray told ITV’s Good Morning Britain. “I know a lot of the doctors are trained for this, but as a patient, as an individual, it’s one of the most horrible experiences you’ll go through, because you’re fighting for yourself. “You can have all of the oxygen that you need, but now we’re aware of how this progresses, it is a horrible, horrible experience. “It’s very lonely, you don’t have your friends and family there. You don’t have that emotional support that you rely on in your hardest times.”

Dockray also explained the process of treatment in an ICU. Pumping more oxygen into the body is the primary objective for patients that have difficulty breathing, owing to COVID-19, he said. “Like the doctors have said, the main thing is about getting oxygen into your system,” said the former patient. “I can only talk about my experience, and I’m assuming that Boris is at that same stage now.

“They register your oxygen levels, and they start getting critically low, so they’ve got to get as much oxygen in you as possible. “They start with the regular masks that you see, and then they try using all different contraptions and different ways of getting 100 per cent oxygen into you. “At this point, I was on a non-invasive-type ventilator. It puts pressurised warm oxygen into you, which stabilises you, and puts you at a point where your lungs are starting to retain some of that oxygen. “If that works, it’s brilliant because it stabilises you. It gets the oxygen you need in your body to keep going and going. But that’s what it’s down to – you’re trying to get as much oxygen in while keeping that will power and staying positive.”