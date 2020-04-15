Coronavirus peak HASN’T hit as chart shows new hotspot – more ‘virus damage’ coming

PROFESSOR Yvonne Doyle has warned that there are increases in coronavirus cases in some regions of Britain as fears of a new COVID-19 hotspot grow.

The Medical Director at Public Health England stated during the daily coronavirus briefing that the North West, Yorkshire and the North East have seen an increase in the number of people in hospital beds suffering from COVID-19. Professor Doyle added that cases in London have begun to stabilise.

Professor Yvonne Doyle said: “On the next slide, we can see people in hospital beds with COVID-19. “Here we can see that the trend has been increasing for London but now we are beginning to see London stabilising, dipping, rising, dipping again. “So probably a more stable pattern for London. “On the other hand, for Great Britain, we do see other regions now beginning to increase.

“Particularly the North West, Yorkshire and the North East. “It is very important that the message about staying home and social distancing is adhered to because we are certainly not past this virus damage yet.” At the time of writing, Britain has the 6th highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world. The UK has more than 84,000 cases in total.

The death toll in Britain is currently higher than 10,600. There were a further 737 new deaths from COVID-19 in the UK today. A total of 344 people have recovered from the virus in the UK. This includes Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was released from St Thomas’ hospital having recovered from the coronavirus.