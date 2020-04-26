Coronavirus POLL: Is Nicola Sturgeon wrong to publish her exit plan before the UK? VOTE

BRITAIN is currently planning an exit strategy to eventually lift the enforced period of COVID-19 lockdown across the country. However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is investigating separate exit strategy for Scotland. Is she wrong to do so?

The UK recently entered another period of lockdown after the central government announced it was vital to extend the measures for another three weeks. Britons have been ordered to stay in their homes, and are only permitted to leave for a few reasons. These include for one form of exercise per day, an essential medical need, food shopping, or for vital work.

The lockdown measures were put in place at the end of March to protect the NHS and save lives. However, as the weeks drag on, the government has been under increased pressure to reveal its exit strategy from the lockdown. Such a strategy would reveal how the lockdown measures would be lifted across Britain, in an attempt to return life to normality. However, First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has seemingly pulled away from Westminster, stating Scotland could impose its own exit strategy.

Ms Sturgeon has said it would be logical and sensible for Scotland to diverge from the rest of the UK in its plans. She told reporters: “This virus doesn’t respect borders or boundaries, that is obvious. “That is why the Scottish government has been working so carefully and collaboratively and closely to align our thinking and decision with the Welsh, UK and Northern Irish governments. “But if the evidence and the science tell us that because we are all at different stages of the infection curve we might need to do things slightly differently, it would be astounding for any first minister to say that they would simply ignore that.”

The First Minister’s comments followed a statement by the Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, who warned against discussion of any coronavirus lockdown exit strategy. Mr Jack had told BBC Radio Scotland: “I would suggest that this is not the time to muddy the message by talking about exit strategies or getting into arguments about sectors or geography or demographies or anything else.” The government in Westminster has also been reluctant to provide any details with regards to an exit strategy from lockdown. Government ministers have said it is too early to consider lifting a lockdown, and that exit strategy measures would be discussed in due course.

Ms Sturgeon, however, has seemingly adopted a different approach, vowing to be totally transparent with the Scottish people. Speaking at her daily briefing, she said: “The challenge we face is to find a balance that allows us to suppress and control the virus and minimise absolutely the damage it can do, while also allowing life to go on, if not completely as normal, then at least in as normal a way as is possible. “While we know that the current lockdown measures are essential, we also know that they bring serious consequences of their own and these may also be measured in lives lost and life changes curtailed. “I want to stress again that the government will be as open as we can be. To be blunt, I will treat you, the public, as the grown-ups that you are and try to share the really difficult judgments and balances we will have to strike.”

Scotland banned mass gatherings and announced the closure of schools slightly earlier than the rest of the UK, however, lockdown measures came into effect at the same time. At the time, Scotland was slightly ahead in the infection curve compared to the rest of the UK. Ms Sturgeon added: “Where the evidence, with judgment applied to it, drives us in a slightly different direction, as long as that’s for a good sound reason and not for some silly political consideration that has no place in these discussions, then that is logical and sensible.”

Prominent figures such as former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, and current key coronavirus adviser, Professor Neil Ferguson have called for the government to create a strong exit strategy. Sir Iain accused the government of treating the British people like children as a result of a lack of clarity concerning the UK’s approach.