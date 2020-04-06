Coronavirus poll: Should ‘covidiot’ sunbathers be punished by law? VOTE HERE

A LONDON park has been forced to close after people ignored social distancing rules and sunbathed on Saturday – but should they be punished by law?

Brockwell Park in Lambeth has closed today after 3,000 people visited on Saturday to sunbathe and meet friends. A Lambeth Council spokesperson said: “Unfortunately Brockwell Park will be closed on Sunday. “This is to ensure people observe the critically important social distancing measures needed right now to fight coronavirus. “Despite clear advice, more than 3,000 people visited Brockwell Park on Saturday, with some visitors sunbathing and congregating in large groups. This is unacceptable at this time.

“Unfortunately, the actions of this minority means that, following police advice, Brockwell Park will be closed on Sunday. “We thank people for their understanding at this incredibly difficult time. The single most important action we can all take, in fighting coronavirus, is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS and save lives.” Police also moved on more than 100 people having picnics on Primrose Hill in Camden.

And two people now face court after being caught having a barbecue on a beach in Hove. Sussex Police tweeted: “Thank you to everyone that stayed away from beauty spots and beaches today. We know it isn’t easy.” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said public sunbathing is not allowed during the lockdown.

He told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “Sunbathing is against the rules that have been set out for important public health reasons. “You are putting others’ lives at risk and you are putting yourself in harm’s way.” And he warned the Government may ban exercise outdoors if people continue to break the rules.

Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, he said: “We’ve said it’s ok to go for exercise because both the physical and mental health benefits of getting some exercise are really important. “I don’t want to have to take away exercise as a reason to leave home… if too many people are not following the rules. “At the moment the vast majority of people are but people should not break the rules because that will mean that the virus spreads more and then we might have to take further action.”