Coronavirus POLL: Should the UK ease lockdown restrictions? VOTE HERE

15 SHARES Share Tweet

BRITONS could be set to ease back into everyday life in a partial lifting of lockdown measures as the Government considers allowing people to socialise in “clusters”. Do you think the restrictions on public movement should be rolled back or is it too early to safely do so? Vote in our Express.co.uk poll below.

People across the UK took to social media on Saturday morning as reports emerged suggesting ministers are considering a partial lifting of the nationwide lockdown. A Whitehall source told the Daily Mail: “If we can find a way to allow a bit more flexibility without risking transmission of the disease running higher then we will do it.” After more than a month of little to no social contact, the plan would see millions of families reunite with relatives and close friends in “clusters”.

Households would have the opportunity to share childcare and people could meet with a small number of outsiders for meals and activities at home. Many have welcomed the idea of social interaction being slowly reintroduced. But others have warned it is far too early to allow people to safely mix with those outside their homes. One person tweeted: “Bad idea…way too soon.”

Another said the pressure cap suppressing the number of new cases of coronavirus each day “will blow” if the lockdown is rolled back. He said: “There’s already far more traffic on the road than at the start of the lockdown. “If and when Ministers allow clusters of 10, the pressure cap holding this together will blow, in my humble opinion. “Not that people don’t desperately need a return to some kind of normal.”

Others said Britons should stop flouting lockdown rules instead of constantly asking when life will return to normal. One person raged: “How can the UK be moaning about lockdown and asking when restrictions will start to be lifted when some people have blatantly ignored the social distancing rules! “Really makes me angry!”

On Friday Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the lockdown would not be relaxed until Ministers were certain a second wave of coronavirus was not on the cards. Britain is edging closer to the grim milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths. The death toll from COVID-19 in hospitals across the United Kingdom increased on Friday by 684 in 24 hours to 19,506.

Passing the 20,000 mark will be an uncomfortable moment for Boris Johnson’s administration. The Prime Minister is expected to return to work on Monday after recovering from coronavirus. On March 17, before the lockdown was ordered, Mr Johnson’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said that keeping the toll under 20,000 be “a good outcome in terms of where we would hope to get.”

Britain has the fifth highest official coronavirus death toll in the world.

The United States is the epicentre of the global pandemic, with 52,217 confirmed fatalities, ahead of Italy, Spain and France.

Scientists have said that the death rate will start to decline quickly only in another couple of weeks.